Despite a chilly night from 3-point land, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars basketball team found a way to beat the visiting Guam High School Panthers 74-68.

“We had to make smart decisions, limit our turnovers and box out,” said Friars guard Jaden Santos, explaining how FD was able to beat the Panthers.

Early in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam contest, the Friars showed their hand, having guard Blaise Ada drive the lane and kick the ball out to a Friar waiting on the wing. Time after time, Ada burned through the defense, drew double and triple team coverage, and passed to the open man. As good of a shooter as Ada is, the unselfish senior gets just as much satisfaction when teammates drain their shots. Points are points, he’ll take them however they come. But the Friars weren’t hitting from beyond the arc, making only 1 of 18 treys, a third-quarter swish from Yoshi Sayama.

For the entire 32 minutes, both teams struggled from deep, with the Panthers coming up blank on all nine of their 3-point attempts.

With outside shots nearly impossible to come by, the Friars went to work inside the key and on defense. In the first five minutes, FD led 13-4 and it appeared they were going to easily handle the Panthers.

The Friars’ Santos scored 6 of his 17 points in the opening period, and Ada and Noah Tenorio both scored 4 points. But the lead quickly evaporated, as Guam High’s Cameron Brantley dominated the offense boards, scoring seven of his co-team-high 17 points in the opening frame. At the end of the first eight minutes, the Friars led 19-16 but were about to be surpassed by the Panthers.

The second quarter belonged to Guam High’s Joseph Delia, whose speed and face-first driving in the lane turned into 8 quick points. At halftime, the Panthers led 32-29.

The Friars’ defense stepped up in the third quarter, forcing multiple turnovers and catching the Panthers at 50-50 when Ada beat a defender to the hole, changed directions and made a layup. The Friars, on a 6-nil run, finished the quarter with a layup from Noah Cruz and a buzzer-beating layup from Tenorio.

“In the second half, we started playing team ball,” Santos said. “We started rotating the rock more, around everyone, and that's how we got the lead and we won the game.”

Taking the momentum into the fourth quarter, Father Duenas continued on a 15-2 tear, nearly putting the game out of reach.

“We just wanted it more. We just played good defense. We played smart,” Santos said. “We limited our turnovers and we made the easy baskets and that's how we started getting that momentum.”

In the final eight minutes, the Panthers’ Ben Harris scored 8 of his 14 points and Brantley dropped in another two baskets. But the clock wasn’t ticking in Guam High’s favor as the Panthers were forced to foul and send FD to the free-throw line. In the period, the Friars shot 12 of 15 from the charity stripe. Ada, who finished with a game-high 21 points, made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter. Sayama drained both of his attempts and Santos made 3 of 5.

“Our goal was to not let them get any rebounds and run out the clock until the time hit zero,” Santos said.