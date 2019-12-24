The Southern High Dolphins girls wrestling team saved their best performances for the biggest stage after flipping the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam All-Island Wrestling Meet upside down to take home the championship trophy. Meanwhile, the Father Duenas Friars found a way to get back to the top of the league, holding off a tenacious Tiyan High Titans for the boys' division title.
All the action went down at Tiyan High gym as part of an all-day event Saturday after their boys team had secured the league's top spot, allowing them to host the All-Island meet.
Dolphins sink the competition
The defending champion George Washington Lady Geckos looked like the favorites to repeat in 2019 after securing the top spot in the league with the Cougars hot on their trail. The Tiyan Titans were also making a strong case for title contention, but, somehow, the Southern Dolphins managed to swim below the radar.
That all changed Saturday. Southern’s ladies fought their way into the gold medal matches which already guaranteed a big boost in their point spread, but what happened in those matches was a true display of determination.
Right from their opening match, Southern sophomore Edyn Santos secured a pin fall victory over Cougar Aliana Eclavea to rile up the Dolphin hype train.
“We were supporting each other through everything. When one of us would go on, all the girls would be in their corner cheering them on. We worked so hard, ever since the beginning, to get to where we are right now,” said Santos on what brought the best out of the Dolphins.
Pins from Asia Topasna at 112, Jufania Andrew at 132 and Jayann Andrew at 138 had the Dolphins surfing the clouds.
“We wanted to prove everybody wrong. Just because we’re considered underdogs, it doesn’t mean anything. We worked hard for what we have,” added Santos.
Friars edge Titans for fifth straight
The point spread alone shows that one match’s outcome could have shifted the championship’s hands, but the season had already proven to be a humbling experience for the now five-time champions.
“Losing twice this season really makes the whole team work harder. Losing is never fun, but the fact that we still managed to win in the end and keep the streak going, it just shows how much putting in the work matters,” said Friar senior Jonah Diaz.
At some point, the Friars stopped tallying points and focused on the match in front of them, leaving their fate in the hands of a higher power.
“We just gave up on it and left it to God. We just had to do our part and fight hard until the end,” added Diaz.
Key wins from Friar Kaleb Gambala at 126, who defeated Tiyan’s Ricky Gamboa via pin was one of the many matches that gave FD an edge on the card. A key pin from Friar Tommy Pool against GW’s dangerous Noah Quichocho provided FD with the much-needed 14 points.