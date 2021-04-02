Friars dominate beach volleyball championships

FRIARS FIRST: The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars won first and second place at the 2021 IIAAG High School Beach Volleyball championship Wednesday, March 31, at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon. The Friars also claimed first place in team competition. Jay Leon Guerrero/Guam Sports Network 

The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Kiko Damian and Thomas Moylan swept the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Boys Doubles Division beach volleyball championship in a three-set thriller, dropping fellow Friars Deavan Hudtohan and Joseph Mafnas 18-21, 21-10, 15-10.

The Friars, along with first- and second-place doubles hardware, were also awarded the championship team trophy, finishing atop the podium in a pandemic-shortened season.

Rounding out the top three in team standings, the St. John’s School Knights placed second and the Guam High School Panthers secured the third-place bronze medal.

In the boys championship match, Hudtohan and Mafnas came out of the gate with upset on their minds, jumping out to a 10-7 lead against the higher seeds. Perhaps sensing an upset, Damian and Moylan called a timeout, regrouped, then tied the match at 10-10 after a heads-up play from Moylan.

In a first set that saw more lead changes, Hudtohan and Mafnas went on a 3-0 run and closed out the opener.

Damian and Moylan, who were on the verge of elimination after dropping a match earlier in the double-elimination-format tournament, needed to win the second set to avoid the sweep.

Taking the challenge head-on, Damian and Moylan opened the second set on a 9-0 tear. Hudtohan and Mafnas tried to mount a comeback, but the void was too vast.

With momentum favoring Damian and Moylan, the duo surged to a 6-4 lead in the third set. Later in the set, a kill from Damian worked the lead to 9-5.

At 10-8, Mafnas and Hudtohan mounted a comeback, but a side out and an ace from Moylan stretched the lead to 12-8.

From there, Damian and Moylan cruised to victory.

In the third-place match, FD’s Ethan Alvarez and Aldan Sampson defeated the Panthers’ Jared Aguon and Trey Rosario in three sets.

