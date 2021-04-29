The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars presented a dominant offensive display, efficient defense and powerful serving in Tuesday evening’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam high school boys’ championship volleyball game against the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles.

The Friars, earning their third straight title, a fourth in five years, defeated the Eagles 25-17, 25-13, 25-18.

During a pandemic-inspired shortened and condensed season that started and ended in April, the Friars finished the regular season 5-0, earning the right to host the finals at The Jungle.

In the finale, league MVP Jeremiah Nguyen led the Friars with nine kills, while with teammates Matthew Santos and Daryll Robles added seven apiece. Robles, with three vicious blocks, made is presence felt at the net. Santos, with three aces, did his damage from the service line.

While being named MVP is a huge personal honor, it pales in comparison to winning the championship.

“MVP wasn’t something I was looking forward to, but, instead, I was focused on winning a championship, and I’m just glad we won,” Nguyen said.

Santos, who elevated his game to its highest point in the second set, collected three kills and two aces, orchestrating a 6-0 run and increasing the lead to 16-6, their first double-digit lead.

“I didn’t expect a big night, but I did prepare like I usually do, my usual routine,” Santos said. “We all prayed before the game and hoped for the best, and God gave us the win,” added the 5-foot-6 middle blocker with an impressive vertical leap.

Robles, in the second half of set No. 2, had three kills and a vicious two-handed block, helping the Friars cruise to a 25-13 victory.

Although the Eagles trailed by two sets, Harvest’s big man Wes Keith, the team’s defensive and offensive catalyst, opened the the set with power and precision. After a kill and two aces, the 6-foot-3 power player gave the Eagles a 7-6 lead.

Sensing an Eagles’ comeback, the Friars took a momentum-stalling timeout. Responding to their coach’s pep talk and strategy, the Friars went on a 4-0 run, reclaiming the lead and rekindling their early-sets dominance.

Robles, with two kills, increased the lead to 14-8. Five points later, with a jump-serve ace from Elijah Garrido, the Friars enjoyed their largest lead of the set at 18-9.

A short 3–0 Eagles’ run forced another Friars’ timeout. But at 23-17, two points from the ‘ship, FD sensed victory.

An Eagles’ hitting error gave the Friars the final possession. And with a perfect set into the middle of the court by Garrido, Nguyen, lifting off from the back line, smashed the final point.

“We were extra pumped, and we’ve been ready for a game like this for a long time,” Santos said. “We had the right mentality today, and with all the preparation that came into this, I’m just happy we pulled through.”

Keith, with 10 kills, three blocks and three aces, had a stellar performance, but service errors plagued the Eagles. With 13 service miscues, giving away free points was a recipe for disaster.

Short, but still very sweet

Even though the season was short and the Friars only played seven matches, winning the title is just as important as it had been is seasons past.

Garrido said that the Friars were a little but disappointed that the season wasn’t longer and would have liked to have had more opportunity for growth.

But, the end result is still the same, he added.

“We’re grateful for this win,” he said.

Nguyen explained that after a year of inactivity, even the team’s younger players, the freshmen, stepped up and contributed.

“Our younger players have a lot of skill, so we have a lot of trust in them,” Nguyen said.

Garrido, who is years past had been a hitter, slid into the setter position this season, allowing Nguyen, the team’s most-experienced setter, a chance at glory.

“It wasn’t that big of an adjustment, but it was a decision that I’m glad that I made,” Garrido said. “Jeremiah is a really talented guy, and I know that he can do a little more than me when it comes to hitting.

“But being able to see him shine out there and know that I was a part of it is just as good.”

In the third-place game, in five sets, the St. Paul Christian School Warriors defeated the Notre Dame High School Royals.