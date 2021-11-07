For the 11th game in a row, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars football team have beaten the George Washington High School Geckos.

In this latest meeting, on Friday night at GW, during a Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association regular season game, the Friars defeated the Geckos 36-7.

With three rushing touchdowns from 17-year-old senior Caiyle Gogue, and two defensive big-yardage scores from Caleb Murphy, the Friars had little trouble moving the chains and finding the end zone. But with seven turnovers, the Geckos did little to help their cause, as the mighty Geckos handed the Friars their 52nd consecutive win.

“That was a very successful win, and we prepared for it all week,” said 16-year-old Murphy, who returned a 40-yard interception for the first defensive touchdown of his high school career. “We’re just focused on working hard and playing FD football. That’s what it’s about.”

Murphy’s touchdown lifted the Friars to a 19-7 lead at halftime.

For most of the second half, the Geckos struggled moving the chains and holding onto the football.

The Geckos shared quarterback duties between Avian Gumataotao and Hayden Celis, neither finding much success the entire game. In the third quarter, Gumataotao through a pass directly at FD's Alucious Medler, a 6-foot-3 junior who easily picked off the throw and advanced into GW territory. While the turnover did not result in points, the next one did.

With Celis running the offense, FD’s Lavin Santos, a freshman, intercepted the pass. Gogue, who already had a 68-yard touchdown run to his credit, capped off the drive with a 1-yard scoring drive.

“We work hard every day, every week,” Gogue said. “The championship is our ultimate goal.”

Gogue said that his offensive line gave him some good holes to run through.

Midway through the fourth quarter, with the game already out of reach, FD’s Vance Meno and Evan Brown teamed up and caused a fumble, which Murphy scooped up and ran 35 yards for a touchdown.

“I was freaking out that there was a glory ball right there,” Murphy said.