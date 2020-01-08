With only few days left to go, the Father Duenas Friars continued their rampage through the GSPN Preseason Basketball Tournament, securing their spot in the championship game Monday evening with a 74-32 victory over Guam High.

With the win, Friars locked up Pool A’s top seed, which automatically catapults them into the championship game.

FD continued to put the pedal to the metal from beginning to end as Monday’s win over the Panthers showed the versatility of their roster, with swingman Elijah Garrido leading the way with 17 points. Guard Colin Santiago scored 11 points to round out the Friars top scorers and the Panthers got a team-high 11 points from Jason Jackson.

JFK 58, Harvest 51

The John F. Kennedy Islanders trailed the Harvest Eagles until midway through the fourth quarter, relying on a few late-game heroics to gain their third win of the tournament, setting up an epic showdown with the other unbeaten team – the St. Paul Warriors – Tuesday evening. The winner of that will advance to face the Friars in Friday's championship game.

The Harvest Eagles have made great strides in the tournament and came to play against JFK, scoring the first seven points in the game and holding as much as a 12-point lead over the unbeaten Islanders through three quarters. It wasn’t until a barrage of 3-pointers from Rodson Simina and Jeremiah Kintoki got the team within 50-48. An and-one play from Dean Weilbacher put JFK ahead 51-50 and the Islanders never looked back. Simina and Kintoki scored 14 points apiece and the Eagles were led by Connor Barnes’ 13 points.