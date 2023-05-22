Before moving from Guam to further his soccer career and to be closer to family, EJ Sablan was considered one of the region’s most talented strikers.

In Sablan’s sophomore and junior years, while playing for the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, he was nominated Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam MVP and led the maroon and gold to the championship before moving with his family to Puyallup, Washington.

With faith tested but not torn, not too eager to leave his island, Sablan knew that everything would turn out for the best.

He said that he knew the school he would attend was academically sound and had a well-respected soccer program.

“We knew that moving stateside would allow for more opportunities for my younger brothers and me,” Sablan said. “I definitely miss playing soccer back home, but I believe that if I wanted to pursue my soccer career, this was the right move to make.”

As with any move, transition can be difficult and Sablan’s experience was no exception. Besides learning a new culture and environment, thousands of miles away from anything that was familiar to him and his family, he walked onto the Emerald Ridge High School soccer team and had to prove himself all over again. Although his skills as a forward were undeniable, the Jaguars' front line was already set and a respectful Sablan wasn’t about to rock the boat.

“Their front line was already stacked and just wanted to help in any way and any position I could,” Sablan said. “I surely did not want to break up that chemistry, rather, use my skills to add to it and their style of play.”

Quickly, the Jaguars' coaching staff recognized Sablan's talent and named him as a co-captain, an accolade he was not expecting but graciously accepted.

“Being voted co-captain definitely meant a lot to me, especially being my first year on the team,” he said. “I felt that with my leadership on the field, it gave me more pride in knowing that I would be like an older brother and must set a good example to my teammates. I felt that by being a good leader, it not only helped the team but helped me in becoming a better player and individual.”

Sablan told The Guam Daily Post that transitioning from striker to defender was nearly seamless, mostly because of his all-field training on Guam. But adjusting to the chilly field conditions in the Pacific Northwest sent literal chills up and down his spine.

“I’d say the biggest adjustment for me was having to play in cold weather,” he said. “Other than that, I believe that with all the training I’ve received back home and being guided by many of our local players, it has made adjusting to the stateside soccer style of play easy for me. I primarily focused on continuing to work hard, trust in God, my training and realizing that I just have to be myself and play my game.”

“I've been playing soccer since I was 4 years old and playing under many different coaches and styles,” he added. “I believe that I am a better player out here because I’m surrounded by players my age that, just like our Guam players, work hard towards striving to play soccer at a higher or next level.”

Challenge accepted

Sure, playing on the front line would have been ideal, but Sablan was tapped as a defender and welcomed the challenge, an obstacle he was ready to conquer.

“It really was just another opportunity to learn more about the game and showcase my hard work and skills,” he said. “Training with several high-caliber players on Guam, I felt the adjustment was easy for me.”

With Sablan in the backfield, the Jaguars finished the season 11-5-2, a recognizable improvement over the team’s Friar-less 2021-2022 campaign. Not only were the Jaguars more successful with Sablan, but the league noticed his talent and named him a member of the first team All-South Puget Sound League.

“It feels great being selected to the first team,” Sablan said. “I made this a goal before the season started. All the hard work I put in helped it come to fruition and it is an amazing feeling.”

“My goals for this season were to show out every game and play to the best of my ability, help my team in any way that I could, and represent the island of Guam, and be a good mentor to the younger up-and-coming soccer players,” Sablan said.

The next level

Sablan’s high school soccer career officially ended May 9 and he will graduate June 17. In the fall he will join Guam’s Riley Rama at Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, where both players have committed to playing on the Wildcats men’s soccer team. While attending Linfield and playing for the NCAA Division 3 program, in the Northwest Conference, Sablan will be working toward a degree in physical therapy.

“My long-term goal is to become a professional soccer player as well as work towards becoming a sports physical therapist,” he said.

With his high school soccer career behind him and the promise of a budding collegiate career on the horizon, Sablan gave credit where credit was due.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God and my family,” he said. “A huge thank you to all my family back home, most especially my brother, Shawn Sablan, my papa, John K. Benavente, my nåna, Rosie G. Benavente, the Torres family, and the rest of my familia. I love and miss you all.”

“Thank you to all my soccer coaches and players that have helped and supported me,” he said. “Thank you to The Guam Daily Post for following me and for reaching out for this interview. Finally, I would like to thank all the people of Guam who have stood beside me throughout this journey. Saina ma’åse.”