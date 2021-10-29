Before Wednesday’s Independent interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam soccer game between the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars and the St. John’s School Knights, FD’s EJ Sablan had been sidelined with a broken pinky finger. Waiting for the digit to heal, he had missed the first five games of the 2021 season and, he, as well as his teammates, family and friends, eagerly anticipated his return.

Even without Sablan, the Friars have been excellent, cruising through the first round of competition undefeated. But with Sablan back in the lineup, to the Knights’ dismay, they are even better. Sablan, in his first game back since last season, scored a hat trick and led the maroon-and-gold to a 5-2 victory on the Knights pitch in Upper Tumon.

“I felt like I needed to prove myself because I've had a couple of weeks off,” Sablan said. “I'm still coming for the MVP and that 'ship - so, no days off for us.”

From the opening tap, the Friars came out firing. Less than a minute into the highly anticipated contest, featuring the two top-ranked private school teams, Father Duenas’ Nainoa Norton rifled a shot at Knights goalkeeper Miles Ganeb. The shot, less than two inches from burning through the back of the net, nailed the crossbar, serving as Ganeb’s wakeup call for more to come.

Six minutes later, more came.

Norton, in the seventh minute, drilled a second shot past Ganeb.

“We were talking about we needed to take it to them, like, right off the start and, like, not come out flat,” Norton said, sharing the Friars game plan. “We didn't want to get scored on first, we wanted to have the advantage. So, that was just my mindset, take it to them, try to get on the score sheet early, and I did."

After the Friars' first scoring strike, 23 minutes later, from near the top of the box, Sablan pounded a free kick past a diving Ganeb into the lower left corner.

“I just work on that every training we have, just try to get better at it, perfect it, and it paid off,” Sablan said.

For the Knights, heading into halftime trailing 2-0 might not have been great for confidence. But, in the 37th minute, a shot from Meto Harmon beat Friars goalkeeper Jacob Toves. With a one-goal lead favoring the Friars but momentum resting with the Knights, an inspired, upset-minded St. John’s squad returned to the pitch with renewed energy to start the second half.

Seven minutes into the second half, Knights striker Andrew Stenson took advantage of a Friars defensive mistake. As a ball rolled past FD’s back line and defenders didn’t close in, Stenson sprinted to the ball and tapped in a shot past Toves. As Toves rushed out to contest Stenson, the Knight took advantage of a massive angle and the wide-open net.

But with the score tied 2-2, Sablan took control.

Sablan, in the 59th minute, dribbled through the Knights defense and blasted a pass to Riley Rama, who was left uncovered in front of the net. Rama, timing the pass, finished with a shot past Ganeb.

"So, I just told myself, 'if I put myself in that position to score, then it will be open,'" Rama said. "The chance opened, and I got my shot."

“We've been working on that in training, just putting the ball outside and then finding a man in the middle, just to finish off easy goals,” Sablan said.

Three minutes later, in the 62nd minute, Sablan headed a ball past Ganeb, his second goal of the game and the season, the first header of his high school career.

Sablan said that goal meant a lot to him.

“We just worked on that yesterday, so it feels good to have that goal in the game,” he said.

With time running down and a two-goal lead, in the first minute of stoppage time, Sablan secured the hat trick with an 18-yard bullet straight to the corner.

“This game meant a lot because it was my first game back from last year's championship and I felt like I needed something to prove,” said Sablan, remembering the 1-0 defeat suffered to St. John’s in last season’s championship game. … “I’m back, and we're ready to take the 'ship.”