Heading into his junior season, Father Duenas guard Elijah Garrido was on top of the world, having had a successful run over the summer with Team Guam at the FIBA U17 Oceania Basketball Championship in New Caledonia.

“Going into my junior year, I was really confident I would be moving up into the varsity team, knowing that there was a lot of vacant spots due to the guys graduating,” he said. “As for the season, I really did not know what to expect, all I knew was that I was going to give my all every practice and game and do my best to help my team win.”

Albeit volleyball or basketball, Garrido was a beast for the Friars, a force opponents had to counter or neutralize.

Armed with a work ethic etched in stone, a thirst for knowledge and a willingness to adapt, Garrido had decided early on that playing college sports was eventually on his agenda. He suited up for Team Guam in various capacities, elevating his game against larger opponents. At the tourney in New Caledonia, he was often player of the game, leading a smaller team in rebounds, points or efficiency against the powerhouses of the Pacific. He put in the work, grinding quietly to ensure he would be ready when his number was called up.

His family stood behind him, ensuring he got the opportunities needed to raise his game IQ and key in on integral skills that would make him valuable to a college roster.

Even as a sophomore, the big guard was already drawing notice, willingly punishing smaller players in the paint or pulling out bigger opponents with his quickness. In volleyball, he stood out among the stellar talent of his teammates.

Fast forward to February, Garrido was part of a stacked FD team that could field two full rotations without a drop in production. At the Kanto Plains Classic in Tokyo, Japan, Garrido suffered a devastating injury, tearing his ACL and bringing his rise to a screeching halt.

“I still remember the feeling as I was on the floor right after it happened, I was more distraught at the fact that I wouldn’t be able to finish out the game than the actual pain of the injury itself,’ he said. “I had worked extremely hard to better myself in preparation of the season, harder than I’d ever had before for now. It was crushing.”

Looking back, Garrido said it was his network that reminded him he didn't have to fight alone.

“I was truly grateful for my team and my parents in that moment, they really let me know that I wasn’t alone in that situation and still had all their support,” he said. “Things like that made it so easy to get over how sad I was over my injury, I was able to see past it and be there to support the rest of my team.”

Having already claimed the GSPN preseason tourney, they also took home the title for the Kanto Plains Classic and the two high school leagues.

“Despite not being able to play for over half the season, that team gave me the most enjoyable season of basketball I have ever had and was truly an experience of a lifetime,” Garrido said. “I still wish that I could’ve had a more direct role on the court last year, and it killed me to not be able to suit up for the game and get on the floor.

“For me, the worst part wasn’t the pain or anything, it was the inability to get on the court and play the sports I love,” he added.

Rehabilitating amid COVID-19

After the tournament, Garrido stuck to the formula that has worked for him over the years. He went back to work, grinding it out and trusting the people in his life who only wanted what was best for him.

Adhering to the advice of his first physical therapist, Dr. Jordan Tingson, Garrido went through surgery and focused on rehabilitation, but was faced with an even greater obstacle – COVID-19.

“COVID has really changed my recovery process. At first it made it a little difficult, because of the lockdown and transition to online schooling,” he said. “I resorted to jogging and dribbling workouts in my parking lot.”

After the first lockdown, Garrido found a way to refine his skills and get back into shape.

“My rehab has been great, so I am confident that I will be able to step on the court again soon,” he said. “Dr. Ryan Claros at Custom Fitness has really helped me strengthen my leg, and I’m working more towards injury prevention.”

Despite COVID-19 and a torn ACL, Garrido is still locked in on his goals, getting into college and, hopefully, playing volleyball or basketball at the next level.

With his surgery firmly behind him, Garrido has upped his training regimen. Starting at 5:15 a.m., he puts in a full day of workouts, nutrition and schooling, ensuring he puts in max effort for efficiency.

The decision for the island to resume high school sports is still deep on a back burner thanks to a rise in the COVID-19 positive rate, but Garrido refuses to let that deter him.

“I really want to end my senior year on a high note, so to be able to play again for FD is a very big hope of mine,” he said.

“I thank the Lord every day for everything that I was fortunate enough to receive very quickly, from the surgery and the PT, to the prayers and wishes I received from all my friends and family,” he said. “I was just so eager to get back onto the court, it was a cathartic feeling when I was able to just get some shots up.