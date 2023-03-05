Championship wins require championship effort.

The Phoenix Center was packed to the brim Friday night for a thrilling overtime Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam basketball championship match. In another classic St. Paul Christian School Warriors and Father Duenas Memorial School Friars clash, the Friars came away with a 69-66 victory, thanks to the heroics of Yoshi Sayama, who put up all 9 of the FD’s overtime points.

Sayama lit up the gym with an electrifying step-back 3-pointer with a defender’s hand in his face and secured the victory with six clutch free throws.

“I knew I had to knock these down for my team, man. Everyone who came out today relied on those free throws,” said Sayama. Sayama led the Friars in scoring with 15 points, but power forward Noah Tenorio-Hernandez and combo guard Blaise Ada put up 14 and 13 points each in regulation.

St. Paul’s Xander Sanchez, on the other end, put it all on the court as well. He led the Warriors back from an 11-point halftime deficit to keep the game close.

“(Sanchez) is a great player. I’ve been playing against him since we were 10 years old. It’s been a great journey seeing him develop and dominate,” FD’s Ada said about Sanchez’s unwavering perseverance.

Sanchez had 19 points on the night, but his Warrior teammate, Raven Pascual, would lead all scorers with 21 points, 17 of which came in the second half. Pascual made key contributions to light up St. Paul and bring them back in the game.

“St. Paul is a very gritty and intense team and it came down to who wanted it more in the end,” said FD’s Tenorio-Hernandez.

Overtime

As exciting as regulation might have been, the tense atmosphere only thickened as each second passed in overtime. Both teams exchanged free-throw attempts and turnovers, but neither was able to cut through the stalemate for several minutes of game time. St. Paul struck first. Pascual poked the ball free as FD came down with a defensive rebound and put it back up to make the game 60-62.

Ironically, that tension breaker was exactly what the Friars needed. Sayama responded on the other end with a step-back fadeaway 3-pointer to make the game 63-62. After St. Paul called a timeout, Sayama dropped to the floor to catch his breath.

The Warriors brought the ball down and got an opportunity at the line to swing the game back in their favor, but they missed both attempts. Sayama got the same opportunity on the Friars' foul line, and was able to knock down both free throws to build their lead to three.

St. Paul battled back, fighting through FD’s full-court press defense to find the towering Glen Ventura under the basket, who laid it in to close the game to 65-64. St. Paul then forced a five-second inbound violation to give them a chance to grab the lead, but they were unable to get the crucial bucket and gave FD back the ball. In the late-game foul situation, FD looked to send Sayama to the line, as he would knock down another pair of free throws. St. Paul’s Sanchez responded with two of his own, but Sayama sealed the game with two free throws to give his team the IIAAG championship trophy.

“(It) feels great. Proud of our boys for fighting and giving it up. Lots of respect to St. Paul. They played their hearts out. Thank you to our parents, family, alumni, and Friar nation,” said Friars head coach Jimmy Yi. This is Yi’s first IIAAG championship as FD’s head coach.

“This feeling’s great. We worked so hard. I didn’t have a junior year because I tore my ACL, so all the hard work in the offseason just paid off,” said varsity player and senior Ada.