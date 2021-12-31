A year of canceled sports only made the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars football team hungrier than ever for the title, securing their sixth straight champion’s trophy in as many tries.

With coronavirus-concerns prompting the government to scrap the 2020 season and delay the start of 2021 first-quarter sports, the Friars took out their frustration on the entire league, outscoring all teams 270-36 and crushing the Guam High School Panthers in the title game 26-8.

Through the 2010s, the Friars dazzled opponents with star running backs Kein Artero and DeAundre Cruz, both racking up 1,000-plus-yard seasons and running over any opponent that stood in their way. And with quarterback Alex Sojo adding an element of speed and surprise, not to mention, placekicking, FD's offense was as strong as ever.

During the Friars’ 2021 title campaign, Caiyle Gogue took over where his predecessors left off, seemingly scoring at will and garnering the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association offensive co-MVP, a well-deserved honor the senior shares with Guam High’s quarterback Aaron Johnson.

Barely tested through the season, the only thing on par or better than the Friars’ offense was their defense, chasing and sacking quarterbacks, crushing running backs behind the line of scrimmage, and causing more turnovers than ever before.

The Friars were menacing on defense. With defensive-MVP Caleb Murphy, Evan Brown, Roy-Richard Chargualaf, Anthony Quichocho, Vance Meno and Colin Ada burning offensive lines and pounding fear into their opponents, the other teams never stood a chance. With pressured quarterbacks came interceptions, a lot of them, oftentimes, Murphy, Christian Manglona and 6-foot-3 Aluscious Medler snagging picks and returning for six.

If an entire season can be personified by a single set of downs, then a second-quarter goal line stance in the championship game – which ended with a turnover on downs – shows just how good the 2021 Friars were.

As the Panthers’ willed and fought their way inside the Friars’ one-yard line, FD refused to yield their goal. Twice, Johnson was snuffed on quarterback keepers. On fourth down, not willing test Father Duenas’ defensive line any further, the Panther rolled left and threw under pressure to Benjamin Harris, a capable wide receiver with a trove of touchdowns receptions. As the ball sailed toward Harris, Medler, the sultan of swat, batted the ball to the turf.

“When I felt the ball hit my hand, I just thought I made a big play,” Medler said. “All I wanted to do this whole game was be the best player I could for my team, and I felt like I really accomplished that tonight.”