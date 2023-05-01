With five interceptions and five sacks, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars football team’s defense pitched another shutout, blanking the Tiyan High School Titans 43-0 in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Saturday at George Washington High School.

The Friars’ Vance Meno and Alucious Medler each had two interceptions. Caleb Murphy had the fifth interception, a 20-yard pick-six in the third quarter.

Murphy had two touchdowns in the contest, his other score was a three-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

After having two weeks off due to the forfeited game, first to Okkodo High School then to Guam High School, the Friars took to the field for just the third time this season.

“We did not take Tiyan for granted. We pushed ourselves in practice,” Medler said. “We have a lot more room for improvement. We know we are not the best we can be. We have the potential to be better as a defense.”

The Titans, only converting two first downs, had trouble all game.

Tiyan had more passing plays than rushing plays, with Chris Angoco and Zavier Camacho taking snaps. Camacho, in the third quarter, found Angoco, who lined up as a receiver, for an 11-yard gain that had room for more yardage, but a key tackle from FD’s Tomu Sawada ended the play.

The Friars’ maroon wall garnered five sacks with Colin Ada and Jovince Meno recording two each. Jovince Meno also had a safety in the first quarter. The fifth sack was shared by Chase Artero and Shiloh Muna-Brecht.

On offense, FD’s quarterback Alex Sojo, who played just one quarter, with a 22-yard touchdown to Trey Blas, made the most of his playing time.

Friars backup quarterback Kaynin McIntosh, a freshman, took the snaps for the rest of the game and, in the second quarter, ran for an 8-yard touchdown.

Father Duenas’ running back Zack Muna also ran for a touchdown, a 20-yard score in the second quarter. Muna, on seven carries, finished with 79 yards. Teammate Jaron Meno rushed for 30 total yards and a touchdown.

Tiyan linebacker Jathan James had a game-high six tackles. Titan teammate Ryan Bruschi had four tackles and recovered a fumble.

Tiyan, at 2-3, is currently outside of the playoff picture. They have a showdown next week Friday against the 3-2 John F. Kennedy High School Islanders. A road victory at JFK will put them back in the playoff hunt, provided they win their season finale against the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks.

The Titans' roster was limited for the contest with Tiyan playing ironman football. Despite the loss, the Titans played hard and did not surrender an offensive touchdown in the second half.

The undefeated Friars, 5-0, will play the Sanchez Sharks next Saturday. The Friars' winning streak is at 62 games.

On Saturday, in other GDOE ISA competition, the Sharks defeated the winless Southern High School Dolphins 24-14.