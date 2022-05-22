An instant classic! A pitchers’ duel! A gem!

Saturday night’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association high school championship baseball game between the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars and the Notre Dame High School Royals was all this and more!

After six and a half innings of play, in front of a delighted crowd at Okkodo High School in Dededo, the Friars defeated the Royals 4-3.

Both pitchers were nothing short of specular: the Friars’ Franklin Ninete Jr., throwing a complete game and racking up 15 strikeouts; the Royals' Rick Leon Guerrero fanning 11 batters, making the fierce, FD lineup take unsuccessful stabs at his cutter.

Ninete, allowing only three hits and only walking two, had never struck out five complete sides in a single game. Nearly perfect, the ace starter gave up two hits to Zhavier Panes (a leadoff double and a base hit in the third inning) and a two-RBI single to Leon Guerrero.

Leon Guerrero, who allowed four hits and walked three, gave up a double to Sean Balauro, singles to Daethan Alcantara and Kaiden Weakley and a two-RBI base hit to Ayden Aguon.

In the top of the first inning, the Royals struck first. After Panes smashed a stand-up double, he stole third and scored on an error. In the Friars’ half of the inning, Balauro crushed a double and, along with Ninete, scored for the 2-1 lead.

After a scoreless second inning, the Royals scored two runs in the third, Panes and Josh Young crossing home plate on a two-RBI double from Leon Guerrero.

Although it appeared that the Royals were figuring out Ninete’s stuff, the league-MVP remained calm.

“No pressure! No pressure!” Ninete said. “When the hit is on, you just have to get over it. Just keep working the next batter and just keep fighting until he umpire says: ‘Ballgame!'”

In the bottom of the third inning, Balauro reached first base on an error and Ninete received a free pass. With the go-ahead runner at first base, Aguon hit a base-clearing double.

“I was sitting fastball,” said Aguon, a ninth-grader. "He came in with one, I turned on it, it got through the hole, scored two. We were all hyped.

"We shut it down on defense, that’s how we got the job finished.”

Leading 4-3, Ninete went to work. In the final four innings, without allowing a hit, he struck out nine batters.

“It feels amazing, man,” Ninete said. “My team has been putting in the work ever since December. We never give up. I'm proud of my team for being here with me. And without them, we wouldn't have gotten this.”