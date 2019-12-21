Friars grab third in IIAAG soccer

The Father Duenas Memorial Friars made short work of Southern High, scuttling the Dolphins 6-1 in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Boys’ Soccer League consolation game to claim third place Friday evening at the Guam Football Association National Training Facility in Dededo.
Freshman EJ Sablan sparked the Friars onslaught with a hat trick in the first half. Senior Morgan McKenna chipped in with two goals and senior Kyle Halehale added a goal for the Friars.
“I'm very happy we finished with a win,” expressed Halehale. “Coach always tells to be ruthless, so it’s automatically our mindset, no matter what.”
The Southern defense had no answer for the precision passing of the Friars who peppered Southern goalkeeper Nathan Clarisa with five unanswered goals to open the match.
Sablan opened the scoring, converting on a beautiful through ball from Halehale in the 11th minute. Halehale made it 2-nil in the 18th minute. Sablan notched his second goal of the night in the 25th minute and closed up the hat trick only eight minutes later. McKenna rifled a shot into the upper left corner of goal to cap the Friars’ first half fury.
Senior Brent San Nicolas got the Dolphins on the board with a shot past the FD goalkeeper just before the half-time whistle.
With the result all but determined going into the second half, the coaches for both teams were liberal in their substitutions to get everyone playing time in the final match of the season. McKenna collected his second goal of the match in the 79th minute for the 6-1 final.
Departing seniors savored the chance to share the pitch with their teammates one last time.
Senior Hayden Shedd acknowledged it was a bittersweet moment of playing in his final game.
“My brother is a freshman and is stepping in while I'm leaving. (I’m) Interested in seeing how the team does next year,” Shedd told The Guam Daily Post. “I’m also remembering all the time I put in here, unforgettable time – my four years at FD.”
FD head coach Keith Dickson acknowledged it was a rebuilding year for his squad, adding, “We started a lot of young players, but had some real good quality seniors that helped their development.”
Dickson expects that experience to reap dividends next season.
“We think the next few years we can be in the top two or three,” Dickson said.
Final results for the championship game between the unbeaten Harvest Christian Academy Eagles and the John F. Kennedy Islanders were unavailable as of press time. Check out The Guam Daily Post online to see our recap of the epic finale.