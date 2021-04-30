It had been more than 13 months since the Father Duenas Memorial School won the 2020 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship basketball game, but the Friars have returned to the court with that same fire and intensity.

In Wednesday’s McDonald’s High School Preseason Basketball Tournament, at FD Jungle, hosted by Guam Elite Basketball and Clutch Guam, the Friars defeated the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 65-49.

The Friars, with a team full of championship volleyball players who had just won the IIAAG title the night before, appeared to be playing on fresh legs. Although their 3-point range was off at times, relentless defense, a gassed opponent and a 16-point performance from Matthew Santos carried them through in their tournament opening game.

In the first half, the Sharks held Santos scoreless. But after draining back-to-back 3-pointers, the soon-to-be graduate found his stroke.

“My athleticism lets me get into a rhythm,” Santos said.

In seasons past, Santos focused on defense, But this year, the last of his high school career, he plans on seeking more shooting opportunities.

“I worked on it (his shot) in the offseason, so hopefully I can show off more of my shooting side,” Santos said. “I haven’t been that efficient in shooting the whole high school career. I decided to put a little more work into it.”

After the tournament, when the Interscholastic Sports Association league starts, all teams enter with identical records. While there is nothing more at stake in the McDonald’s tournament than a trophy and bragging rights, the games give teams an opportunity to size up competition and sharpen skills dulled by coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

“To me, preseason is honestly very important because it helps me to get into a rhythm,” Santos said. “It helps be get back into the game, after I haven’t played in a long time. … Preseason is to shape up my skills, shape up my conditioning, to get back into play.”