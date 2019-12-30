For four quarters, the Simon Sanchez High School boys junior varsity basketball team matched Father Duenas Memorial School during Saturday’s Guam Basketball Confederation JV Preseason Tournament.

But, in overtime, in front of a capacity crowd at the GBC National Training Center in Tiyan, the Friars downed the Sharks, 53-46.

After draining a 3-pointer from the right sideline, the Friars’ Alexander Kamai lifted FD to an early 7-2 lead. Kamai, a Southern California transplant, led FD with a game-high 17 points. Along with his difficult-to-defend all-court game, Kamai’s ability to create turnovers has made him a welcome asset.

“I wanted the ball every possession,” Kamai said. “I felt like I could create my own shots and create my teammates’ shots."

As the Friars began to pull away, Sharks sharpshooter Arlim Macaldo reeled them in. With 7 of his team-high 15 points scored in the first quarter, Macaldo's strength on offense kept the Sharks close.

The Sharks, trailing by 4 points heading into the second quarter, came out firing.

After Eurostepping his way past an FD defender, Christian Celeste pulled the Sharks within 2 points. With a short jump shot, Sanchez’s Jay Martin Mercado tied FD at 13 apiece.

With the Friars Robert “Bullet” Haddock and Kamai controlling the Sharks offense, and the Sharks’ Geoff Gozum altering shots and controlling the glass, the first half ended in a 20-20 tie.

In the third quarter, after a couple of lead changes, the Sharks’ Vincent Pangelinan’s 3-point shot beat the buzzer and pulled Sanchez within 1 point.

With 2.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the score tied 44-44, the Friar had a chance to ice the game with a free throw. After missing both, the Sharks had one final chance in regulation. Unable to get off a shot, an extra 4 minutes would decide the winner.

“Coach (Jimmy) Yi was scolding us about the free throws,” Kamai said. “We’re going to work on that when we get back in the gym. I think we’ll be better during the season.”

In overtime, the victory-hungry Friars dominated.

After stealing a pass, Haddock dished to Xander Baleto, who assisted on Kamai’s 3-pointer.

Having drawn first blood in the extra period, Friars defense turned Sharks turnovers into quick baskets. With Haddock and Kamai harassing Sanchez’s ball handlers, a layup from Baleto surged the Friars ahead.

In the final 2 minutes, Kamai turned a steal into a coast-to-coast drive and stole an inbounds pass.

“I felt like we should have boxed out better, the whole game,” Kamai said. “We were just watching the ball. But, we’re lucky we came out with the dub."