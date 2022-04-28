The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars volleyball team battled back from a two-set deficit against the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles on Tuesday, remaining undefeated in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam as they continued their quest for a fourth-straight title.

After three close, competitive sets, the Friars elevated their play and closed out the match 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-9, 15-8 at the HCA Christian Family Life Center in Toto.

With 15 kills, 10 in the final three sets, the Friars’ Gabriel Sarmiento willed and killed his team to victory. Aiding in FD’s improbable, come-from-behind nail-biter Ethan Alvarez and Joseph Mafnas recorded 10 kills apiece. Mafnas, also with a big defensive night, added three blocks.

“Just told my teammates to pull ourselves together, get our head straight and focus up,” Sarmiento said.

“‘This game’s not over,’” he told his fellow Friars. “And we pulled it off.”

For the first three sets, Eagles outside hitter Wes Keith dominated play, using his 6-foot-4 frame to his advantage and racking up thunderous kills.

But in the third set, even with Keith’s elevated play, the Friars surged to a 19-11 lead. As the set began slipping away from the Earles, a kill from Keith highlighted a five-point streak. With Keith refusing to let the Friars back in the match, even though Harvest trailed 24-19, they clawed their way back from six set points. Aiding the Eagles’ comeback, a brief pause in action due to a lineup issue slowed the Friars’ momentum.

As the Friars pulled within one point of establishing a foothold, a kill from Sarmiento, his eighth of the match, secured the third set.

“We showed our hard work,” Sarmiento said.

“I kept telling them: 'We have to show our hard work,'” Sarmiento said. “‘This is what we work for. This is our game.’”

Having tasted sweet success for the first time, a result of their never-say-die, determined play, the Friars dominated the fourth set. Quickly, behind four kills and a block from Mafnas, three kills from Sarmiento and two timely spikes from Edward Acda, the Friars led 20-2. Twelve points later, the Friars had leveled the match at two sets apiece.

In the final set, with momentum greatly favoring the visitors, Sarmiento and Acda helped extend the Friars’ lead to 12-5.

After Mafnas’ third block and an Eagles’ hitting error, the Friars walked off the floor a perfect 9-0, a testament to their training and belief on the program.

“One of the things we do know is that our boys are in great shape,” said FD assistant coach Al Garrido. “So, if anyone gives us a chance in the long game, we have full confidence in our boys playing five full sets.”

“We push these guys and they sacrifice,” he added. “They come in and do two-a-days.”

Garrido said that if the Friars ever lose a match, it’s not going to be because they were tired.

Garrido credited much of the team’s success to head coach Steve Pangelinan.

“He runs that program and the boys just follow it,” Garrido said. “They buy into it, and tonight it showed.”

The Friars will play their final regular season game tonight against the Guam High School Panthers. And as they prepare for the playoffs, focus and hard work will continue to be the Friars’ recipe for success.

“We just have to keep working hard and stay focused,” Sarmiento said. “That’s all we have to do, and we’ve been doing it. We just have to keep doing it.”