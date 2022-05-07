Friars remain undefeated against Panthers

The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars baseball team kept its undefeated streak alive, handing the Guam High School Panthers a 12-2 mercy-rule loss in Thursday’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association regular season game at Tai Field in Mangilao.

For three innings, the Panthers played nearly flawless baseball, holding the Friars to a single run and allowing one hit. With pitcher Lance Lunsford on the mound, in the third inning, the Panthers retired the side in order.

Tied 1-1 after three innings, the Friars sent 15 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, scoring 11 runs. Vance Meno, who reached base on an error and again on a hit-by-pitch, scored the eventual mercy-rule, game-ending run.

Leading the Friars offense, Noah Mendiola finished with three runs and two base hits, Franklin Ninete Jr. and Meno scored two runs each.

Kaiden Weakley, who notched the Friars win, struck out seven batters, all of them looking.