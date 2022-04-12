The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam’s high school bowling league returned to the Central Lanes Bowling Center on Saturday, marking its return to competition after government-imposed sanctions shut down sport for nearly two years.

While most of the scores posted by the 48 bowlers were modest, many competing and joining the league for the very first time, Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Ethan Robinson posted the day's best results. In two games, the poised pin-pounder bowled a 206 and 180. Robinson’s 386 gross was 78 points better than Harvest Christian Academy’s Miciah Benton, who bowled a 308 and finished in second place.

In girls competition, Southern High School Dolphins’ Trinity Nalundasan placed first with a 317-point gross. Harvest’s Alexandra Loyola, with a 126 and 144, placed second.

(Daily Post Staff)