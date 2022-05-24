Both the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars and Notre Dame High School Royals claimed their third straight Guam Rugby Football Union/Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championships in convincing fashion on Saturday, blitzing their opponents at George Washington High School field in Mangilao.

The Friars and Royals both finished the 2022 season undefeated.

In the day’s first championship, the Royals dismantled the Southern High School Dolphins 24-7. After four unanswered tries and two conversions, the Dolphins erased the shutout but were unable to keep pace with the full-tilt Royals.

The Royals’ Nelisa-Rose Torres, Makayla Atoigue, Anita Manglona and Engracia Atalig each scored tries. Seniayath Bell with two conversions, added four points.

“Personally, I love being on teams like this, because I have full faith and trust in everyone on the field,” Atoigue said. “That's a big feat because a lot of teams kind of rely on either one or two girls, but this team is so strong and they will continue to be strong because everyone has something to offer.”

“We worked so hard,” Atalig said. “I'm so proud of everyone and all the work that we put in."

Before the Royals entered the pitch, a quick, heartfelt singing of their school song prepared the them for battle.

“It gave us momentum to come out and be ready to play,” Atalig said.

Before the season, Atalig and Manglona shared that not many people thought they would win the championship. Manglona made it her mission to silence the critics.

“They don't see what we do off the field,” she said. “We just wanted to come out here and show how hard we worked and how far we've come to be where we are right now.”

A few days after winning their previous title, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Guam’s first COVID-19 cases and canceled the following season. Before claiming this latest title, two years had passed since the last high school rugby game. Torres, now a senior, remembers how great it felt to be a champion back then, sharing that she in so excited to have finished the season with a third title.

“It’s been a long four years, especially since COVID happened," Torres said. “It’s been long-awaited. I'm glad we were able to continue the legacy.”

Bell said that she is very proud of herself and the whole team. She shares Torres’ sentiment on the pandemic.

“Two years away from rugby because of the pandemic, it took a toll on all of us and I'm really glad that we were able to get back into it and uphold the glory of Notre Dame.”

Atoigue, before transferring to Notre Dame, played for the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars and never won a championship. Headed to Brown University in the fall, she was overcome with emotion, capturing her first and last high school rugby championship.

“I was so emotional,” said Atoigue, who began crying after the last play. “When the last whistle blew, I felt like there was a loss of strength, my body just collapsed on the ground. I started crying because I really believe we deserve this win. But for me, just being here on this pitch, my last high school game on Guam, it just meant a lot to me to one win, but to just be here.”

In the boys title game, another public school vs. private school affair, the Friars defeated the Dolphins 34-0.

A few minutes into the game, FD’s Evan Brown ran 50 yards for a try. Although the Friars scored five more tries and two conversions, Brown’s opening score held up as the game-winner.

“I just used my speed to my advantage and I just took it to the sideline,” Brown said.

For Brown and the Friars, the three-peat was a culmination of a lot of hard work.

“Honestly, we've been working so hard for this, every day, just grind it out and practice,” he said. “We never took days off and never slacked off. It was always 100% at practice. And that's what you need to be a championship team.”

After Brown scored the first try, the Friars never let up - not for a second. Twice, the Dolphins advanced onto the Friars’ side of the pitch, but the fired-up champions weren’t about to surrender their goal.

“It's on to the next play,” said Brown, sharing that celebration doesn’t begin until the final whistle. "Our team is all about not celebrating, getting back and getting ready for the next play. And that's what we did. The score shows that. We’re definitely a humble team."

The Friars only needed one try, but added one more each from Garrison Arriola, Toby Babauta and Tristan Burgos. Caleb Murphy, the Friars' two-try guy, scored twice.

“All the hard work has finally paid off - all season long, it shows, we had a great game today,” Murphy said. “Props to my teammates and the coaches.”