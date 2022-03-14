Although the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the sport for more than a year and a half, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars wrestling team’s dynasty continued on Saturday - winning their sixth-straight championship.

In second place, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders finished with 67 points, one point better than Southern High School's 66-point bronze.

The Friars only won three gold medals, but the deep-rostered powerhouse also secured one silver medal and five third-place finishes, which led to their overall team title at the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association All-Island Wrestling Meet at the Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

For the Friars’ Coleman Pool, the younger brother of three-time All-Island champion Tommy Pool, he shared that his 184-pound title was a team effort, especially thankful for head coach Terry Debold’s wisdom and trust.

“The support from everyone in the program was massive for me,” said Coleman Pool, winning the division by points and finishing the season undefeated. “Coach Debold is there pushing us, and the alumni also help us. They help maintain a hard practice and their experience is what brings us our success.”

Royals win 5 golds

The Notre Dame High School Royals girls wrestling team celebrated their first-ever title, holding off the defending champion Southern High School Dolphins 119-64. In third place, with 52 points, the Tiyan High School Titans rounded out the podium.

The Royals, on their way to the ISA title, won five gold medals.

Notre Dame’s Emma Gutierrez, a senior who competed in the 102-pound Division, secured her gold medal win via pinfall.

“It’s bittersweet because it’s my last year here and I’m going to miss this,” Gutierrez said. “We all worked hard for this, and I’m just happy to get the victory for the team.”

Twins battle for gold

Twins Malcolm and Mason Lim, representing JFK, competed against each other for the 138-pound Division title. Malcolm Lim, in three rounds, defeated his brother 8-3.

Mason Lim told the Guam Sports Network that facing his brother was a surprise.

“I honestly did not expect to challenge him. I was wrestling at a heavier weight class and my coaches suggested I move down a weight class,” Malcolm Lim said. “Even though it was not planned to go against my brother, it was a good experience and I’m glad we both got a chance to help our team.”

Southern's Jordan Lujan, a 12-grader, competing in the 131-pound Division, finished his undefeated season with a gold medal. Lujan, the Dolphins’ sole first-place finisher, shared that the season was filled with hurdles.

“There were many challenges this season because I am unvaccinated, and I have to take tests,” said Lujan, citing the many COVID-19 tests he took in order to compete. “I also caught COVID during the season, so I missed a couple of matches.”

The Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, despite not having many members on their squad, delivered three gold medal performances. Sanchez’s Laralei Gandaoli, a junior, was glad to contribute to her team, sharing that quality training helped her reach the top of the podium.

“I train with the Fudoshin team, and they help with my movement and technique,” said Gandaoli, who won by pinfall.

She said that her strategy heading into her gold medal match was to play her own game.

“I was just listening to my coaches and trying to follow what was comfortable for me,” she said.

Dedication to coach Nathan Tully

The Titans’ Jashawn San Agustin, a senior, dedicated his 145-pound Division win via pinfall to the late, great wrestling coach Nate Tully, who lost his battle to cancer in July 2020.

“Tiyan wrestling will not be where it is today without him,” San Agustin said. “He started this program and continued it with the summer program. We dedicate this season to him.

"Rest in peace, coach!”

Before the meet, in a special dedication ceremony with his family, Tully's memory was honored.

Tully is survived by Olympic wrestler Maria Dunn.

Tournament MVP

Guam High School Panthers freshman Joaquin Gogue, a heavyweight, was named as the tournament’s most valuable player. Gogue, after an impressive cow-catcher hold on FD’s Aiden Bordallo, pinned the Friar in 1 minute, 50 seconds.