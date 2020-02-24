The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars rugby team proved beyond any reasonable doubt on Saturday that they are the team to beat.

In a Guam Rugby Football Union/Interscholastic Sports Association battle of the last two undefeated teams, the Friars dominated the Okkodo High School Bulldogs, 40-7.

With the Friars’ Kein Artero and Tobin Perez scoring two tries apiece, the maroon-and-gold were too strong for the Bulldogs.

“We kept our preparation the same because we treat every game like a championship game,” Perez said. … “I just wanted to put my full effort into the game because I know my teammates would do the same for me.”

With the 2019 loss in the championship game to George Washington High School motivating FD, Perez's play was inspiring.

“Last year, we had a really good team as well, and what fell short for us was execution,” Perez said. “This year, we wanted to be more mindful of what we do on the field and how our mindset comes into every game.”

For nearly the entire match, the Friars scored at will and kept Okkodo pinned deep in Bulldog territory.

“Definitely, communication and preparation, before the game, is key to that,” said Jose San Nicolas, explaining FD’s defensive strategy. “We already had a goal set in place before the game, and we just wanted to execute that on the field.”

Breaking a scoreless tie, Artero faked two Bulldogs defenders, cut to the left, and sprinted into the try zone.

FD, with three more first-half tries, led 26-0 at halftime.

With a comfortable lead, for most of the second half, FD let its junior varsity squad play and gain valuable experience.

As the varsity watched from the sidelines, getting a well-deserved break, Okkodo scored its only try. The score was only the second allowed by the FD stronghold.

“This week, we just focused on our game plan, how to execute on this tighter field,” said Perez, commenting on the Southern High School pitch. “The forwards and the backs came together to make it work out.”

In other boys varsity action, the Geckos defeated the Tiyan High School Titans, 19-5.

Winning their second game, the Southern High School Dolphins defeated the Guam High School Panthers, 24-7.