As rain threatened to shut down Tuesday’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association baseball game between the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars and the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, the maroon-and-red powerhouse dismantled the Sharks 21-1.

Before the Sharks retired the first Friars batter, FD sent 14 players to the plate, drew six walks and scored 13 runs.

With the damage already done, the Sharks closed the first inning with a 6-4-3 double play, made possible by solid fielding from John Salas Jr., Talan Miner and Tristan Cing.

In the second inning, the Sharks’ pitching woes continued, facing 13 batters, allowing five walks and eight runs.

In a game that didn’t make it out of the third inning, the Friars’ Ashton Tedtaotao, Sean Balauro-Egenias, Franklin Ninete Jr. and Ayden Aguon each scored three runs.

When the Sharks weren't offering free passes, the Friars' Henrique Mendiola, Vance Meno and Zachary Muna provided power from the plate. Mendiola and Muna each hit a two-RBI double. Meno, equally as productive, connected with a two-RBI base hit.

(Daily Post Staff)