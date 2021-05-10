In the first half of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam season-opening boys soccer game, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars did nearly everything right except score. For 37 of the first 40 minutes, the Friars kept the ball on the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles side of the pitch and attempted several shots, but didn't get the ball past goalkeeper Traven Kaae.

With the score deadlocked 0-0 at the half, it was just a matter of time before the Friars wore down the Eagles defense and booted a shot past Kaae. In less than a minute into the new half, from about 15 yards outside Harvest’s goal, FD’s EJ Sablan scored what proved to be the game-winning goal. While the Friars needed only one goal during Saturday night’s game at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon, they scored four more times and defeated the Eagles 5-0.

Sablan said that at halftime head coach Keith Dickson told the boys they needed to finish.

“The second half, we just worked together. We worked harder,” Sablan said.

As the second half wore on, the Eagles lost five players to injuries. And with no subs on the bench, they played the rest of the game fatigued and depleted.

The Friars, however, looked fresh.

“We started practicing about two months before we even knew that we would have a season and we were ready,” Nainoa Norton said. “We made sure we were in the best condition to last the full 80 minutes. It showed. They had about three players that cramped, and we had none. It was a good game.

The Eagles, unable to slow down the Friars front line, allowed goals from Gavin Baker, Daniel Glasscock, Norton and another blast from Sablan, a 45-yarder that caught him by surprise.

“That was probably one of my best goals - just how far it was, the placement of the shot,” Sablan said. “That’s what we have been working on the past couple of weeks.”

While Norton had shots denied in the first half and much of the second, at the 70th minute, he was not to be denied.

“I know the goal may not have been a decider in that sense, but I think it helped boost our morale heading into the next game,” Norton said.

Norton described the Friars play between halves as a mental game - not being mentally tough enough in the first half, and then making the right attitude adjustments in the second half.

“I think it was our mentality,” he said. “At halftime, coach told us, ‘Play simple, kick it out wide and the goals will come.’”

“And, that’s what we did. We followed through the plan and our mentality changed. And also, we played more intense.”