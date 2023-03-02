The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars basketball team earned a trip to the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship game, easily handling the Notre Dame High School Royals 95-54 Tuesday night at the Phoenix Center.

The Friars had too many weapons and, try as they might, Notre Dame had no answers for FD’s trapping defense and lights-out shooting from beyond the arc. Nine different shooters drained 15 3-pointers – and the shooting barrage carried through all four quarters.

With that many players hitting and the Royals dedicated to playing zone defense, the Friars scored 45 points from 3-point land, many of the buckets lightly contested.

Leading the Friars’ sharpshooting, guard Yoshi Sayama nailed five treys. On FD’s Senior Night, the senior finished with a game-high 19 points. Teammate Blaise Ada made a pair of threes, but coach Jimmy Yi was able to give the senior, and many of the other starters ample rest, a much-needed commodity heading into the championship game against the defending champion St. Paul Christian School Warriors.

The championship game has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at FD.

“This team, man, I love this team,” Sayama said. “The chemistry on this team – unmatched. … FD basketball is something great to be a part of.”

When the Friars weren’t busy hitting threes, their swarming, full-court press led to multiple turnovers and quick baskets. With Noah Tenorio, Noah Cruz, Xander Baleto, Arron Arceo and Ada playing prevent-defense, the game quickly became a runaway.

The Friars, with five different shooters, made six 3-pointers in the first quarter, establishing dominance and ending the frame with a 13-point lead.

“We were hitting today. Everyone was hitting,” Sayama said. “I think Senior Night had something to do with it.”

In the second quarter, Tenorio dominated inside the key, working the ball in deep and kicking it out to the open corners. Eight different Friars lit up the scoreboard, with Ada, Johnny Rosario, Sayama and Phoenix Borja scoring 3-pointers. When three-pointers weren’t available, FD worked the two-pointers. Cruz and Jaden Santos each scored 4 points in the quarter.

The Friars led 52-25 at halftime.

With very little output on offense from the Royals, the visitors tried chipping away at the lead in the third quarter but only made a dent. Notre Dame’s Genesis Babauta, trying to generate new life into the Royals’ offense, a rebirth if you will, scored 6 of his 11 points in the period. Teammates Shawn Lamparero and Aiden Mantanona each scored 4 points, but the Royals’ season was quickly coming to an end.

With eight minutes left in the Royals’ season, poor shooting in the fourth quarter marked their demise. With only three made baskets and 4 for 12 shooting from the charity stripe, the Royals struggled.

Whereas Notre Dame faltered, the Friars remained red-hot, outscoring ND 20-10 in the fourth quarter. Sayama drained another pair of 3-pointers and Noah Invecion and Tobias Quitugua each added a shot from range.

“When everyone's scoring, I don't think anyone can stop us. It takes pressure off me and the starters,” Sayama said. “When everyone's hitting, it just makes the game easier, gives everyone more opportunities.”