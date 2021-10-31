After trailing 7-2 at halftime, the five-time defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, winners of 51 straight games, shut out the Guam High School Panthers in the second half and defeated the visitors 17-7.

With a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Alex Sojo, a 1-yard TD run from Jaron Meno, 1-point and 2-point conversions from Sojo, and a safety, the Friars, in the battle of the league's only two undefeated teams, kept their more-than half-decade long winning streak alive.

“We just played that FD Friar football, kept going,” said linebacker Evan Brown, who had 2 1/2 sacks. “We didn't care about the score at halftime. Coming out of halftime, it was 0-0. We stuck to the script, what the coaches said, did the same thing we did in practice. We've been doing this stuff for three months: blood, sweat and tears - everyday, grinding, conditioning and it shows on the field.”

In the first quarter, with a series of fumbles and interceptions highlighting play, Guam High’s Damian Perez intercepted a pass intended for Friars, Daethan Alcantara at the 1-yard line. But, in an attempt to gain more yardage, the freshman fumbled the ball through the back of the end zone for a safety.

Guam High, undeterred by the mistake, on a quarterback-keeper from Aaron Johnson, later scored on a 79-yard touchdown run. After Perez converted the point after try, a shot straight through the uprights, the Panthers led 7-2.

The Friars, trailing at halftime and finding themselves in an unfamiliar position, dominated the second half.

In the third quarter, Meno, with a first-down run to the Panthers’ 1-yard-line, moved the chains and set up a Friars touchdown. With 36 inches separating FD from its first offensive score, Sojo piled ahed into the end zone. Sojo, on the PAT, called his own number and scored the 2-point conversion.

The Friars, leading 10-7, clamped down on defense. With Caleb Murphy completing or assisting on a dozen tackles and Evan Brown and Triston Burgos sacking Johnson for big losses, the Panthers struggled to move the chains.

“It was a dogfight from the beginning,” Brown said. “I give kudos to the Guam High Panthers, they came out very strong, very, very well put together team, very good coaching staff. But, we just played Friar FD football and went straight from the first first quarter to fourth quarter to the finish. That's how we play.”

Whereas Sojo’s passes had been off their intended mark for most of the game, either short, into coverage or just out of his targets’ reach, the 10th-grader, when it counted most, found his range. With a first down pass to Garrison Arriola to the Panthers’ 1-yard line, FD was moments away from scoring its second touchdown.

Meno, capping off the drive, scored the touchdown. Sojo, who also serves as the placekicker, drilled the PAT.

“I just knew that I had to run my routes to the best of my ability, and I knew that Alex will give me the ball,” Arriola said. “I trust my quarterback, through and through. I know that he's the leader of our team, and I trust him, no matter what.”

In other football competition, on Friday night, the Tiyan High School Titans defeated the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders 10-3.