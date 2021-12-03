For a seventh straight season, the five-time defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars football team have earned a spot in the championship game.

In Friday night’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association semifinals game, which took place at George Washington High School, the Friars defeated the Southern High School Dolphins 21-0.

After a scoreless first quarter where defenses stepped up and offenses failed to execute, the Friars' Caleb Murphy, the ISA defensive-MVP, scored a five-yard touchdown run.

With a 7-0 lead, the Friars added another touchdown on a punt return. After mishandling the kick, Caiyle Gogue chased after the loose ball, scooped it off the field, shook free from a defender who had a firm grip of his leg and ran 65 yards for a touchdown.

After leading 14-0 at halftime, the Friars’ defense added six points. With the Dolphins pinned inside its own five-yard line, Father Duenas’ Marquis Aflague recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

For nearly the entire four quarters of play, the Dolphins’ offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Josiah Quintanilla, who threw six interceptions and spent the night scrambling.

The Friars’ Vance Meno and Murphy each finished with two interceptions. Christian Manglona and Alucious Medler had one pick apiece.

With the Friars’ 56th straight victory, they await the winner of Saturday night’s game between the George Washington High School Geckos vs. Guam High School Panthers.

The Geckos vs. Panthers game will kick off at 7 p.m at Guam High.