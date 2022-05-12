The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars won their fourth consecutive Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam volleyball championship on Tuesday, defeating the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 at Southern High School in Santa Rita.

“This championship is a result of hard work,” said Ethan Alvarez, who had nine kills and seven aces. “We did two-a-days from Monday to Friday, and I’m proud of our team.”

Demonstrating their dominance early, Alvarez opened the match with five straight aces. Alvarez, with an MVP-caliber performance, delivered the handful of devastating jump serves, prompting the Eagles to change their lineup.

“The first thing I had to make sure was to make the serve hard and in,” Alvarez said. “Once it gets to their side of the net, it’s their problem,” added Alvarez, who finished the first set with four kills.

When the Friars played the Eagles during the regular season, an April 27 matchup where FD overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat Harvest, the maroon and gold adjusted their game plan and emerged victorious. That game, more than anything, gave the Friars confidence and let them know what to expect from the Eagles.

“We had to adjust both our front court defense and maintain good back row coverage against them,” Alvarez said. “Wes Keith (Harvest’s team leader) is an incredible hitter, so we had to adjust to him and their middle hits.”

The Eagles found their groove in the second set, setter Seungchan Lee finding Keith for four kills. At 12-11, Harvest took their first lead. Several points later, 20-17, the Eagles were five points from evening the match.

Not wanting the Eagles to even the affair, the Friars called a momentum-stopping timeout.

Back on the court, the Friars’ David Del Carmen fired in five straight serves, leading to hard-fought momentum-shifting points. Gabriel Sarmiento, on the run, recorded two kills. Teammate Hoben Barcinas, finishing with a timely kill, closed the set with a shot that was too hot to handle.

One set from victory, the Friars surged to a 13-7 lead. With seven straight points from the service line, libero Thomas Moylan had the Eagles seeing red.

Seeing their season quickly slipping away, strong play from Harvest’s Coleman Pool and Jack Keith tied the set at 15-all.

With strong net play from Keith and Traven Ka’ae, the Eagles led 19-16.

The Friars, with attacking play from Joseph Mafnas and Sarmiento, reclaimed the lead.

Two points from the match, Alvarez blasted his seventh ace.

On match point, Barcinas put an end to the Eagles’ season.

Although the Friars won in straight sets, strong play from Keith, Ka’ae and Raito Atsuta kept Harvest in the match.

Keith finished with a game-high 13 kills, Ka’ae had eight, while Atsuta contributed with a pair of aces.

“He’s (Keith) such a great hitter,” Moylan said. “There’s only so much you can do. You just have to try and guess on where he’s going to hit. For great players like him, you have to try and take away his most efficient shot.”

Moylan, a senior, said that four years of hard work paid off.

“I’m very glad to have finished with this team,” he said. “This season was really good for us.”

Kiko Damian, who delivered a solid performance for the Friars, had seven kills and four blocks. Mafnas finished with 10 kills, Sarmiento added nine.

“I had a lot of nerves for this game,” Sarmiento said. “I had to take deep breaths and remind myself to put the team first. I’m just glad we did it this year, and we are going to try and do it again next year.”