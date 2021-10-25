After being handed a Week 1 win via forfeit over the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars quest for a sixth straight championship resumed on Saturday against the Tiyan High School Titans.

The Friars, under a driving rain at the George Washington High School field, pounded Tiyan 34-0.

Caiyle Gogue, leading the Friars offense, amassed 92 yards off eight carries, and scored three rushing touchdowns - 30-, 1- and 15-yard scores.

As relentless as the Friars were on offense, the Maroon Wall defense was equally devastating. Led by Evan Brown, who had nine tackles, one sack and a pass deflection, FD held the Titans to negative yardage.

“We’ve been working hard for months and it showed out on the field today, with all my teammates giving 100%,” Brown said. “It started with all our captains getting everyone ready and pumped up.”

The Titans, as a heavy downpour did little to help their cause, were unable to move the chains in the first half. The Titans, unable to get past the Friars defensive line, had three fumbles on the slippery field.

Father Duenas sophomore linebacker Vance Meno, with a career night, recorded six tackles and one sack, recovered a fumble and scored a safety. The Friars’ Roy Chargualaf, with six tackles, also sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble. Rounding out the Friars pounding performance, Caleb Murphy had 5.5 tackles, Colin Ada recorded two sacks, and freshman Lavin Santos snagged an interception.

Tiyan quarterback Josh Angoco completed only four passes for 13 yards.

Felix Soledad, leading the Titans defense, had six solo tackles, one for a loss of yardage, and a sack. Tiyan’s Aiden Palacios, aiding the defense, forced and recovered a fumble.

Tiyan, in the fourth quarter, held the Friars scoreless, but, with its offense suffering from a case of butterfingers, dropped a pair of passes.

The Friars' Jaron Meno, in the third quarter, scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Teammate Zachary Muna added an 8-yard rushing TD. David Leon Guerrero, a freshman kicker, converted 2-of-5 extra point kicks. But with big nights from Gogue and Brown, their stars shined brightest - even after a long, two-year break in competition.

“It’s been two years,” said Gogue, accounting for the 2020 season that was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. “I’m just glad to be back out here with my teammates. We are just going to continue to work harder and improve.”

The Friars, in a battle between the Interscholastic Sports Association’s remaining undefeated teams, will play the Guam High School Panthers on Friday.

“The game plan next week is up to our coaches,” Brown said. “We are just going to get back to the lab and continue to improve.”

The Titans, also on Friday, will take on the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders. The Islanders, after defeating the Okkodo High School Bulldogs, 8-0, will enter the Week 3 contest with a one-game winning streak.

In the JFK vs. OHS game, Islanders quarterback Trey Blas, with his second rushing touchdown of the season, scored the game’s only touchdown.