After a slow yet physical start to a Guam Rugby Union/Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association game on Saturday at Wettengel Rugby Field in Dededo, The defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars dominated the George Washington High School Geckos 34-0.

“We started off really slow today,” said Friars’ Alden Bordallo, who finished with a try and several tackles. “I know we can start off things way better.”

For the first 15 minutes, both teams were relentless on defense, neither team willing to give up fore than a few yards of their own territory.

“They came out to play,” Bordallo said. “I think we didn't come up with that same level of intensity as they did. Once we picked that up and we started going, it was game over.”

But as the game wore on, the winless Geckos wore down, allowing the Friars to swing out the ball to the right wing where Caiyle Gogue sprinted into the try zone for his first of two scores and a 5-0 lead.

“We finally found that open seam to hit and I just picked it up and scored that try,” Gogue said. "It gave us rhythm.”

With Gogue’s try serving as a wakeup call for the Friars’ offense, Father Duenas’ Alex Sojo, on the next possession, turned a 25-yard sprint into a try and a 12-0 lead. As Sojo broke the plane of the goal line and was headed to the goalpost from the right wing, a Gecko was called for a high tackle, resulting in a full 7-point score.

With enough time in the half to add another score, the Friars’ Marquis Aflague took advantage of the Geckos’ weak right side and scored FD’s third try.

Cutting to the sideline from midfield, Aflague raced to the ball, scooped it up and scored.

“I felt like I earned it, running across the field for it,” Aflague said. “It was good on my teammates for the good offload.”

Aflague’s try was his first-ever score at the high school level.

He said that it felt really good to score and, with a Gecko on his back, his adrenaline was rushing.

"It just felt really good once I placed that ball down,” he said.

Although a fly-half doesn’t often receive the credit they deserve, several heads-up plays from Daryn Lujan led to multiple scores and scoring opportunities.

“I don't get a lot of credit, but I just move the ball around, make sure it's going to the open space,” Lujan said.

Returning to the pitch with a 17-nil lead, the Friars powered through the second half with another 17-point performance.

As a Friar booted a ball high over the Geckos’ defense and past the goal line, Gogue ran through and past the secondary, caught up to the kick, and scored his second try.

The Friars’ Evan Brown and Bordallo closed out the game with a try apiece.