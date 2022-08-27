The tension in the stands and on the field was palpable as the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles and Father Duenas Memorial School Friars opened the 2022-2023 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam boys soccer season Thursday in Toto.

After a scoreless first half, defined by pressure defense and offenses calibrating range, the Friars led 1-0, but were quickly reeled in by Harvest. After the Friars’ Samuel Stenson broke open the stalemate in the 57th minute, a powerful left-footed blast that sailed high over Harvest goalkeeper Tai Castro, the Eagles leveled the match at 1-all. David Thompson, in the 76th minute, nailed a goal from 20 yards out. The match, a showdown of last season’s championship game, ended in a 1-1 tie.

With four minutes remaining in regular time and another two left in stoppage time, the 10th grader Thompson rifled a shot past Friars goalkeeper Zachariah Calvo. As Thompson’s goal sizzled its way to the back of the net, the Eagle and another teammate ran toward midfield as the goal scorer taunted the raucous, young Father Duenas fans.

Throughout the entire 80 minutes of play, the visiting fans heckled the Eagles, chanting in unison as one member kept tempo with a drum. But throughout the distraction, Thompson’s boot quieted the crowd.

“I just saw a wide-open path, the right side of the goal, and I decided to try it out. And thankfully went in,” said Thompson, describing his game-tying, crowd-silencing goal. “All of a sudden, I just felt this wonderful rush of joy, thinking that I just boosted the whole team's morale.”

For the first 40 minutes, the Friars dominated the Eagles. As the maroon and gold controlled the clock and tested Castro, several near misses foreshadowed Stenson’s icebreaker.

In the 12th minute, Castro blocked a shot from Stenson out of bounds. Less than a minute later, a blast from FD's Beau Perez sailed wide.

With a minute remaining in the first half, Calvo saved a clear-look shot from Thompson. Clutching his head in disbelief, Thompson soon found his redemption.

Lighting up the scoreboard

The second half opened just as frenetically as the first, the Friars’ EJ Manibusan sending a direct kick a few feet over the crossbar.

After another nine scoreless minutes, an Calvo scooped a shot on goal. As the sure-handed 10th grader tried to clear the ball, Harvest’s Levi Buckwalter blocked the attempt and received a yellow card, his second of the contest. With two yellow cards, a soft red, the striker left the field for the bench as the Friars fans jeered and shouted all the way to the sideline.

With the star player watching from the bench, Stenson took advantage of the opportunity.

During the previous exchange of plays, Stenson mistimed a pass from Nicolas Mesa. Not wanting to miss another opportunity, Stenson found the back of the net.

“I just remember getting a cross from Nico Mesa that went right under my foot. I missed it. And I knew I had to get it back,” Stenson said. “So I got the ball and I just knew I had to go straight to the goal, and gladly I put it away.”

Later in the half, Manibusan, trying for the insurance goal, drilled a shot off the crossbar. After nailing the top beam, the ball fell into Castro’s hands.

With time running out and FD leading by a goal, Thompson’s well-timed crowd-silencer leveled the match.

With three minutes remaining on the game clock and an unknown amount of time left in stoppage time, a header from Stenson narrowly missed high and right.

Feeling the heat

Although the Friars appeared eager to achieve, several key players from their championship team are not a part of the 2022-23 squad. Absent from the roster, most notably, is 2021 IIAAG MVP EJ Sablan, who relocated to Washington state with his family. Also missing is Gavin Baker, who is attending Barça Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona. Riley Rama, another prolific goal scorer, is not part of the roster.

In the 2021 championship game, as the Friars routed the Eagles 6-1, Sablan and Baker scored two goals apiece. With their goal production no longer available, the remaining Friars are feeling the pressure.

“I think the boys are feeling the pressure,” Stenson said. “We know we can prove people wrong, and right. So we all have faith in each other. We're just going to mesh together as a team.”