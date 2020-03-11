The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars varsity basketball team trailed the Saint Paul Christian School Warriors for nearly all four quarters of the Guam Basketball Confederation Islandwide National Championship semifinals, but still found the will to win.

The Friars, on Wednesday, in front of a rocking University of Guam Calvo Field House crowd, defeated the Warriors, 49-45.

“We knew that Saint Paul is going to bring the energy, every game,” said the Friars' Colin Santiago. “We knew it was going to be a dog fight. They’re not just going to roll over and let us win. ...

“We got into a situation that we have never been in before, with our backs against the wall.”

With all four Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association teams eliminated in the first round, the semifinals were all private school affairs.

In the other semifinals, the Guam High School Panthers played the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles. The winner, on Saturday, will take on the Friars in the championship game, at 6 p.m., at the Field House.

With a national championship on the line, the Warriors played with the intensity that was absent in their first three meetings against the Friars.

Last week, in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship game, they lost to the Friars 53-36.

Before the Friars settled into the first quarter, the Warriors led 10-0. With a pair of 3-pointers, Saint Paul’s Audrey Dela Cruz paced the Warriors.

With the Warriors' Thelo Orichiro running the offense, muscling his way to through the paint, he and Dela Cruz finished with a game-high 16 points, and 14 points, respectively.

In a frenetic second quarter, with 55 seconds remaining, the Friars took their first lead with a Daryll Robles layup

The Warriors returned to the court in the third quarter with a fury, scoring the first nine points and prompting FD’s head coach Eddie Pelkey to burn a timeout. After the third quarter, the Friars trailed by 12 points.

In the final eight minutes, the Friars chipped away at the Warriors’ lead. With the lead clipped to single digits, for the first time, FD’s most fervent fans busted out the bongos.

Capitalizing on a Warriors’ turnover, the Friars’ Matthew Perkins-Fusser finished with the coast-to-coast drive.

Tied at 45, FD’s big-man Matt Fegurgur took over.

On bact-to-back plays, the 6-foot-9 Fegurgur blocked a shot and altered another. Giving his team the go-ahead lead, Fegurgur, playing way above the rim, turned an offensive rebound into a two-point lead.

“That was probably the best feeling win we’ve gotten in a while,” said Fegurgur, who finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. "The game tonight really showcased our heart and resiliency for the game. We don’t give up.

“That’s why we’re such a tough team to beat.”

With his only two field goals in the final period, the Friars’ Colin Santiago sealed the victory.

“We ... found a way to fight back,” he said.