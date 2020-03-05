Friars, Warriors to vie for title

The championship matchup is set in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam boys basketball league with the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars and St. Paul Christian School Warriors set to take center stage in an epic battle 7 p.m. Friday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Both teams took care of their respective opponents with the Friars dropping the Guam High School Panthers and the Warriors defeating the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles. The two teams have rampaged through the league, dropping their opponents by large margins. Their closest and most heated matchups came against each other, with the taller Friars walking away from both by single digits against the hard-nosed defense of the Warriors.

Friars defeat Panthers 79-26

The Friars celebrated their senior night with a dominating victory over the Panthers in semifinal action Wednesday evening at the Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

Friar nation was out in full force to help their seniors celebrate a successful season their final year of high school.

And the Friars did not disappoint. Led by center Matt Fegurgur, who missed much of the season due to injury, the Friars unleashed a defense that stifled the Panthers on every offensive possession. Fegurgur dropped 12 points in the 20-6 rout in the opening stanza of the game.

With Fegurgur patrolling the paint, the Panthers had a tough time attacking the basket and finding an open lane.

Coming off the first quarter, the Friars kept up the intensity on the defensive end, translating into quick buckets in transition. Guards Isaiah Pelkey and Nathan Perkins-Fuesser combined for 11 of the team's 22 points in the second quarter. Again, the height of Daryll Robles and Fegurgur made it tough for the Panthers to hit an offensive groove. Defensively, the Friars held the Panthers to only 3 points for the 42-9 halftime score.

Coming off the break, the Friars emptied their bench and the Panthers found some daylight, scoring several quick buckets behind a few drives from Jayson Jackson and Tobias Eckles.

In the fourth quarter, up by as much as 50, the Friars refused to ease up, giving their fans a taste of what they're capable of doing. Harassing the length of the floor, the Friars kept the Panthers to single digits.

Prepping for the inevitable matchup against their league rival, the Warriors, the Friars kept their collective foot on the pedal en route to a 78-26 victory.

Fegurgur led all scorers with 20 points. Robles added nine in a game where nearly every Friar put up a basket.

Dillen Dela Cruz led the Panthers with 8 points, while teammates Nick Keefe and Jackson added 6 apiece in the loss.

Championship and consolation games are set for Friday. The Panthers will face the Eagles for third, while the Friars and Warriors battle for hardwood supremacy.