Friars win 54th straight game

The Southern High School Dolphins football team tested the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars on Saturday night, but came up short against the five-time defending champions, 32-14.

With the victory, the Friars secured their 54th straight win and locked up the No.1 seed heading into the playoffs. Although one week remains in the regular season, regardless of Week 7 results, the playoffs are set.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the Friars will play the No. 4-seeded Dolphins in the semifinals. The other semifinal will pit the No. 2 Guam High School Panthers against the No. 3-seeded George Washington High School Geckos.

In the opening quarter of the FD-Southern game, Friars quarterback Alex Sojo threw a 12-yard touchdown to Tanner Costa, who, while pressured by double coverage, leapt above two Southern defenders to catch the ball in the left corner of the end zone.

After David Leon Guerrero drilled the PAT through the uprights, the Friars led 7-0.

In the second quarter, Southern quarterback Josiah Quintanilla completed a short-yardage touchdown pass to Jaren Leon Guerrero.

After tacking on the extra point, a clear shot from Isaiah Topasna, Southern and Father Duenas were deadlocked 7-all.

With time winding down in the first half and the Friars unable to get the ball into the end zone, Alex Sojo and the maroon-and-gold settled for a 12-yard field goal.

After a scoreless third period, the Friars scored 22 points in the fourth period to break open the game.

On a short-yardage, first-and-goal play from the Dolphins 4-yard line, the Friars’ Evan Brown broke through the defensive line for a touchdown.

In past years, the Dolphins were often seen backing down against the Friars, but the playoff-bound squad from Sånta Rita-Sumai remained strong.

As the Dolphins marched to the Friars 15-yard line, Quintanilla connected to Ethan Guerrero for his second touchdown pass.

After Topasna drilled the 1-point PAT, Southern trailed 16-14.

The Friars answered with a short-yardage rushing touchdown from Caleb Murphy.

Sojo tacked on the extra point.

The Friars, leading 23-14, went to work on defense.

As Quintanilla faded back to pass, the Friars' Evan Brown and Ethan San Nicolas sacked the senior field general.

Facing a third-and-20 situation from deep inside Dolphins territory, a bad snap led to the Friars’ Triston Burgos sacking Quintanilla for a safety.

The Friars, leading 25-14, remained relentless.

With Quintanilla inside his red zone, Burgos, unblocked, sacked the QB for another big loss.

Alex Sojo, back in at quarterback, scored on a 5-yard keeper.