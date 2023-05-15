Friars win 5th straight volleyball championship

The noise from the crowd at the University of Guam Calvo Field House was at a near-deafening level, as the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars volleyball team won their fifth consecutive Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship.

Playing against a familiar foe, and Friars defeated the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles Saturday night in straight sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17.

When one or two Friars step up their games, they are difficult to beat, but five players delivering career-performances proved to be too much for the Eagles.

Leading the Friars’ 2023 championship run, Joseph Mafnas had a game-high 13 kills, including the match-winner, a blast with a nearly straight-down trajectory that nailed the floor. With ample production from FD and from all spots on the court, the Friars’ David Del Carmen finished with eight kills, Ethan Alvarez had five kills and two blocks, Noah Cruz tapped five winners, had three kills and a block and Gabriel Sarmiento walked away with six kills.

Despite the crowd heavily-favoring FD, Harvest came to play. In the first set, Jack Keith had four kills, and Brian Xia and Traven Kaae each had three point-producing blasts. The Eagles’ effort was strong, but errors ended up costing them the first set.

After a short intermission, the Eagles entered on to the court fired up, quickly amassing a 10-3 lead, Keith and Kaae leading the charge. But as nerves seemed to take hold of the Eagles, FD caught up and took the set 25-23.

As the maroon and gold remained strong on defense, the third set was all FD. Eagles' Errors, mishits and miscommunication, along with the Friars' incredible, above-the-net play, lead to Harvests’ demise.