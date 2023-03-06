The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars defended their Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association baseball championship Saturday, beating the Southern High School Dolphins 12-8 at Okkodo High School.

The Friars’ offense exploded for three runs in the first inning, with Ayden Aguon and Zach Muna drawing walks, Andrew Perez hitting an RBI-double, then, Franklin Ninete Jr. knocking in Andrew Perez with a sacrifice fly.

The Friars broke open the game in the third inning, scoring five runs off four base hits. Leading the Friars’ offense, Andrew Perez connected for his second hit, a single to left field. Then, Aguon doubled and the floodgates opened. Daethan Alcantara hit an RBI single and Luke Perez tattooed an RBI double, stretching the two-bagger into three.

“I hit that ball and looked at coach and he sent me, so I ran,” Luke Perez said.

The Friars scored eight runs in three innings, but the Dolphins remained focused, scoring three runs in the fourth inning and five more in the fifth.

The Friars led 9-8, but the Dolphins’ bats had come to life, hitting two doubles in the fifth inning and a key sacrifice fly from Gregory Sablan. Teammate Rayshaun Parks pulled the Dolphins within a single run.

“I was very hyped for that play,” Sablan said.

The Friars scored three more runs in the sixth inning, taking advantage of three consecutive fielding errors and a timely RBI double from Vance Meno.

Calvin Ayuyu, a junior at FD, who started the game in the dugout, said he made the best memories he won’t ever forget.

“I love all my boys, every single one of them,” he said. “They are my brothers.”

For the Dolphins’ Marko Parks, who will soon be graduating from high school, his goal was to make it to the season finale. Mission accomplished.

“Since our first game, all I told these boys was to take me to the championship my senior year, and they did,” Marko Parks said. “Honestly, we didn’t get what we wanted and we didn’t get it all, but, you know, we tried our hardest and gave them a run for their money.”

Making it to the championship game, not just this year but twice in a row, was a great accomplishment for Friars coach JT Tuquero.

“The feeling is unbelievable,” he said. “We’ve won many championships in our day, but I was telling Gerson Hoebing (Friars head coach) that I wanted this for the boys more than any championship we played.”

With a combined 60 years of experience on the Friars’ coaching staff, FD entered the season as fine-tuned machines, geared into the mental game of baseball.

“This game goes beyond just physical hard work, but a lot of mental work as well,” Tuquero said.

“There’s a lot of little things that matter. These kids are in-tune, but it starts with them believing in themselves,” added Tuquero, who helped coach the team to an undefeated season.