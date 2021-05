The Father Duenas Friars pushed past the St. John's Knights 5-1 to finish the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Boys' Soccer League season undefeated. The two teams will vie for the title this weekend at the Guam Football Association's National Training Center.

Five Friars scored to close out the season unbeaten: E.J. Manibusan, Raif Sablan, Nainoa Norton, Gavin Baker, E.J. Sablan. Taiga Simon was the lone scorer for the Knights.