The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars picked up an important team victory against the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles, opening the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam tennis season with a convincing 25-14 victory at the public courts in Tamuning.

After splitting the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches, the Eagles led by the slimmest margin, 10-9. At the No. 1 doubles spot, FD’s Andy Cajigan and Dylan Mayfield defeated HCA's Jacob Ji and Devin Paulin 8-2. In the No. 2 doubles match, Harvest’s Kenny Farrell and Logan Schembari defeated the Friars' William Han and Francis Pastones, 8-1.

With the doubles matches recorded, the Friars won both the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches. The Friars’ top-seeded Dakota Gibson needed about an hour to knock off Harvest’s Anthony Gregoire, 8-2. In the No. 2 singles match, the Friars’ Jonny Jackson also won convincingly, defeating Aiden Schembari, 8-2.

'Found my rhythm'

In the Gibson vs. Gregoire match, the two top players each held their first two service games. During the first four games, Gibson struggled with his return of serve, sending shots past the baseline.

But at 2-2, with Gregoire serving, Gibson seemed to settle his game as the Eagle committed a pair of unforced errors from the forehand side. With the first break of serve recorded, Gibson’s confidence soared as he elevated his serve to another level. On game point, the Friar drilled a forehand winner up the line.

With his serves rocking and running Gregoire from side to side with huge forehands, Gibson went on a six-game tear.

Gibson said getting used to the courts took time.

“It’s been a while since I played on these courts,” Gibson said. “Once I started getting used to it, I started going for more shots. And I finally found my rhythm. So then everything just started connecting.”

While Gibson was leading 6-2 and returning serve, a hula dancing class got underway. As loud, blasting music poured onto the court, Gibson smiled and began shaking his hips. Other players may have been distracted, but not Gibson. As FD head coach Dan Tinsay politely asked the class to lower the volume, which they did, Gibson broke Gregoire for a third straight time.

“I like to lighten up the mood,” Gibson said. “Sometimes things can be a bit too serious, then pressure starts to build up. Letting go is kind of good for me. I need to distract myself from focusing too much on the ball and my gameplay, and I start overthinking.”

One game from the match, with good vibes surging though his brain and serving 7-2, Gibson closed the match with a trio of service winners.

“I feel the good music,” he said.