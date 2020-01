The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars varsity basketball team on Saturday night solidified themselves as a regional powerhouse with a big win in the championship game over Kadena High School.

The Friars defeated Kadena 53-45 in the Kanto Classic Invitational Basketball Tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

In the final minutes, Kadena pulled within 3 points but succumbed to the Guamanians' tenacity.