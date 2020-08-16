As a youngster growing up on Guam, the first time Nadine Del Carmen stepped out onto a tennis court she instantly fell in love with the sport and quickly became one of the island's best athletes. Every waking moment, even when she was asleep and dreaming of her racquet hitting the ball over the net, the sport consumed her.

From her very first lesson, to winning countless tournaments, Del Carmen demonstrated the skills of a future champion and left the island to enroll in one of the United States’ most-prestigious tennis schools. At the Weil Tennis Academy in Ojai, California, she received instruction from some of the world’s best coaches, and she began getting noticed by NCAA programs throughout the nation.

For the past three years, Del Carmen has been a mainstay on the Santa Clara University Broncos women’s tennis, an NCAA D1 team competing in the West Coast Conference in California. In her junior season, with a 6-6 singles record, she led the team with the most individual wins.

“Playing for Santa Clara has been great,” said Del Carmen, who had been eager to start her senior year before the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of pre-season competition.

Was she really good enough?

Before enrolling at SCU, Del Carmen sometimes wrestled with self-doubt, not believing she had the skill to compete at the highest level of collegiate sports.

After all, she was just an island girl filled with hopes and dreams.

“I didn’t know what to expect, especially coming from Guam,” she said. “I didn’t know how competitive it was going to be.”

COVID-19 rears it's ugly head

In March, when the NCAA canceled spring sports, Del Carmen returned to Guam and locked down with her family. As social distancing restrictions eased and she was allowed to resume practice, she worked on her game with the island’s other collegiate tennis players and her coach, Michelle Pang.

"I am sad I won’t be able to go back in the fall (due to COVID-19) because it’s limited on what we can do, so it’s been recommended I stay home," she said.

With her classes moved to online instruction and SCU’s fall preseason scrubbed due to COVID-19, Del Carmen will spend at least the next six months at home, practicing with Pang and staying game-ready for the spring.

With 50 Guamanians competing around the world in intercollegiate athletics, Del Carmen recommends student-athletes not get distracted by the virus and continue to work on improving their game whenever possible.

However, with Guam back in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, the next two weeks are going to be challenging.

“COVID-19 is not an excuse to stop or slow down on tennis training,” said Guam National Tennis Federation President Torgun Smith. “Tennis is one of the safest sports that can be played with proper guidelines followed.”

Guam players rise in stature

From NCAA D3 to D1, with three islanders competing in interscholastic tennis, (Mason Caldwell/Colgate University, Camden Camacho/George Fox University, and Del Carmen) the Bronco encourages high school students to believe in themselves and prepare for the next level.

She said, although it was her avenue, student-athletes do not have to leave island at a young age to make it to D1. With Guam’s recent member-participation in Fed Cup and Davis Cup, the world cup of tennis presented, the island’s athletes have more opportunity than ever before.

“Our Guam players competed against some professional players,” said Sam Lai, the head coach of Guam’s upstart Fed Cup team. “The fact our team beat three countries and finished fifth out of eight countries was totally astonishing.

“It showed our Guam players can be competitive internationally.”

I know people on Guam who did not leave island were still able play in Division I, said Del Carmen, Guam’s Fed Cup No. 1 singles player.

“There are ways to still get noticed by making videos, reaching out to coaches, and attending camps in the summer,” she said. “Even if you can’t go off island to play, just try to use all the resources available and continue to work hard.”

Even on lockdown, there is a lot you can do, she said.

“Whether it’s running, eating right, sleeping early, or maintaining good habits,” it is important to stay ready “for when you are able to play again (and) you are good to go,” she said.

Lai, who first noticed Del Carmen’s potential as a junior at the Rick Ninete Tennis Center in Hagåtña, said Del Carmen’s D1 experience helped prepare her for Fed Cup.

“Playing college tennis, especially Division I level, means a lot of players are very good and better than you," he said. “Such high level of competition can push you to near your physical and mental limits.

“Nadine’s intense focus and never-give-up attitude during matches are her assets, which I have noticed since she was a 9-year-old competitive player.”