It was the summer of fitness in the new Functional Fitness League.

After three grueling events that covered the summer with fun and unique stations, Steel Athletics came out on top.

Known as the affiliate cup, the gym-based competition pitted different workout denizens against each other in healthy competition.

The third and final round took place Saturday at the Unified Fit Gym, with dozens of the island’s fittest athletes giving it their all.

“Great push from the teams,” said FFL promoter Topher Barretto. “The gym events were more technical and they all had to work extremely hard for it.”

Team No Wheelhouse (made up of Ethan Elwell, Sonny Cortez and Ivee Ilao) came out on top of the Performance Division on Saturday. They edged out Steel Freedom for the overall Performance Division title.

Chank Storm 2.0 (Kent Silva, Keo Torre and Taylor Crisostomo) were in the running in the Performance Division, winning the second round, but one of the team's athletes was unable to make Round 3, bumping Chank Storm 2.0 out of contention.

Round 3 Results

Fun Division

• 1st: Steel Liberty, STEEL Athletics, 4 points

• 2nd: The Bridge Trolls, The Bridge Fitness, 8 points

• 3rd: Magahet, The Fortress, 12 points

Fitness Division

• 1st: Scrambled Legs, The Bridge Fitness, 5 points

• 2nd: Streel Independence, STEEL Athletics, 11 points

• 3rd: 2 Legit, 2 Legit 2 Quit, UNIFIED FIT, 16 points

Performance Division

• 1st: Team No Wheelhouse, The Bridge & UNIFIED FIT, 5 points

• 2nd: Steel Freedom, STEEL Athletics, 10 points

• 3rd: MAX Effort, CrossFit Hita, 10 points

Functional Fitness League overall championship

Fun Division

• 1st: Steel Liberty, 15 points

• 2nd: Dirty Bulk Dogs, 31 points

• 3rd: The Bridge Trolls, 36 points

Fitness Division

• 1st: Steel Independence, 22 points

• 2nd: Scrambled Legs, 34 points

• 3rd: 2 Legit, 2 Legit to Quit, 44 points

Performance Division

• 1st: Team No Wheelhouse, 28 points

• 2nd: Steel Freedom, 29 points

• 3rd: Max Effort, 38 points

Affiliate Cup

• 1st: Steel Athletics, 7 points

• 2nd: The Bridge Fitness, 11 points

• 3rd: Unified Fit, 12 points