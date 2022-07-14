Round 2 of the Functional Fitness League took place under gray skies Saturday evening at the Tamuning Tennis Courts.

Coming out on top was Chalk Storm 2.0 from Unified Fit made up of Taylor Crisostomo, Kent Silva and Keo Torre.

Here are the results from Round 2.

Performance Division

• 1st Place: Chalk Storm 2.0: Taylor Crisostomo, Kent Silva, Keo Torre – UNIFIED FIT

• 2nd Place: Team No WheelHouse: Ivee Ilao, Ethan Elwell, Sonny Cortez, FJ Chargualaf – UNIFIED FIT & The Bridge

• 3rd Place: Steel Freedom: JJ Ambrose, Genevieve Rapadas, Tyler – Steel Athletics

Fitness Division

• 1st Place: Steel Independence: Francesca Ambrose, Joseph Lizama, Larry – Steel Athletics

• 2nd Place: Team Generic: Ash Tomelden, Suki Camacho, Aaron Magbuhat, Derric Aguilar – CrossFit Hita

• 3rd Place: Scrambled Legs: Adrian Mora, Kaitlyn Edwards, Matthew Concepcion – The Bridge

Fun Division

• 1st Place: Steel Liberty – Jeff Mesa, John Crandal, Johnny Arreola, Maura Dahl – Steel Athletics

• 2nd Place: Dirty Bulk Dogs: Missy Elwell, Caleb Elwell, Micah Elwell – The Bridge

• 3rd Place: Magahet: Desiree Macugay, Kevin, Johnah Manibusan, Joseph Benavente – The Fortress