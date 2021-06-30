Soccer is in full swing and the defending champion Bank of Guam Strykers opened their title defense with a dominating 8-4 win against Quality Distributors Friday evening in the 2021 Budweiser Futsal League at the Guam Sports Complex in Harmon.

While it’s been more than a year since futsal took center stage, the teams showed no rust as they battled it out in a sweltering hot gym. Marcus Lopez led all scorers with four goals in the Strykers opener. Shane Healy contributed a hat trick in the win, with John Joyner adding to the onslaught. Justin Zavala scored twice for Quality and teammates Paul Long and Brandon Auayan also scored.

2021 Budweiser Futsal results

• Guam Shipyard 5, NAPA Rovers 5: Ashton Surber led Shipyard with two goals while teammates Antonio Prieto, Jan Flores and Damien Khoo also scored. Miran Berisha and Mark Chargualaf each scored twice for the Rovers and Devan Mendiola scored the team’s other goal.

• Sidekick SC 9, Wings 8: The Sidekicks earned the victory in a game that featured 17 goals. Jeremy Copple led the way with four, while Derrick Cruz, John Ilao, Adamy Rivera, Michael Rosario and Sampson Sheppard added a goal apiece in the win. Scott Spindel led the Wings with five goals, while teammates Shawn Spindel, Anthony Simon and Ross Awa also scored.

• Friars Football Club 7, Orange Crushers 6: The newcomers earned their first win behind a hat trick from Nainoa Norton. Levi Buckwalter, Daniel Glasscock, Robert Haddock, and Kai Pahl added a goal apiece in the win. Jacob Concepcion scored three for the Crushers, and teammate Leeray Zapatos scored twice. Joseph Kim scored the Crushers’ other goal.

• Mosa’s 7, Haagen Dazs 4: Noel Sablan led his team with a brace, with Gideon Tyquiengco, Blaise Alig, Lance Chargualaf, Jason Miller and Jared Quichocho adding a goal each for the win. David Cruz scored three for Haagen Dazs and Bryan Taijeron scored the team’s other goal.

Bud Light Women’s Futsal League

The women’s league opening day featured a goal haul of 62 goals in four matches.

• Bank of Guam Lady Strykers 7, Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Heat 3: The defending champion Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Heat lost the season opener 3-7 against the Bank of Guam Lady Strykers. Sabrina Kenney led the way with a hat trick. Teammates Richelle Ragadio and Abigail San Gil added a brace apiece for the win. Alexandra Shimasaki scored twice for the Heat and Nadia Shimasaki also scored.

• Quality 16, Mosa’s 2: Double hat tricks from Caylani Estoy and Yae Kawauchi paved the way for the offensive assault, Hannah Tyquiengco scored twice and Madiera Abril and India Sheppard also scored for Quality. Noelle Kresge and Gina Naburn scored for Mosa’s.

• Sidekick SC 10, MetroPacific, Inc. Islanders 1: Ariya Cruz and Steph Bordallo led the dominating win with four and three goals, respectively. Adrianna Cruz-Aguon, Serena Bordallo and Elisha-Rose Benavente also scored in the win. Krystiana Martinez-Spindel scored the Islanders’ lone goal.

• Guam Shipyard 18, Southern Cobras 5: Colleen Naden launched an impressive eight goals in the victory. Shyann Roberto added a hat trick with a brace each from Brianne Leon Guerrero and Hanna Cruz. Teammates Klowie Benavente, Moana Taijeron and Levina Terlaje also scored. Kini Arroyo, Cayla-Jaden Constantino, Cindy Maestrecampo and Trudencia Escalona scored for the Cobras. The Cobras’ other goal came on a Shipyard own goal.