The Guam Adventist Academy isn’t known for its sports program, but that is quickly changing. Though the Angels have only 103 students in their student body, they have teams competing in cross-country and volleyball. But despite small numbers, the tiny school located on Cross Island Road across from the abandoned Windward Hills Country Club, is enjoying success as the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association’s newest member.

On Good Friday, especially good for the GAA Angels girls junior varsity volleyball team, the league’s new kids defeated the Tiyan High School Titans JV squad in straight sets 25-22, 25-18 at the Tiyan campus.

“I’m proud of them,” said GAA head coach Elijah Mafnas. “Of course, like all teams, we could make a few more adjustments and improvements. But for the most part, I am very glad with how they are doing.”

From the get-go, with no clear-cut winner emerging, the Angels and Titans changed points. As kills and blocks mounted, so did errors, the latter serving as learning experience common at this level of play.

As the score remained close, the level of play steadily increased.

An ace from Tiyan’s Momo Certeza increased the Titans’ lead to 6-3.

With two kills, a crafty scoop shot that found Tiyan’s side of the floor and an ace that ballooned nearly 20 feet above the court, GAA’s Tasi Sgambelluri made her presence felt. Helping the Angels’ cause, a well-placed winner from Kinora Bernard brought the visitors within a single point of the lead.

“I haven’t been playing sports during COVID,” said Sgambelluri, who preformed well but is still shaking off pandemic rust, a common ailment felt by many student-athletes due to inactivity amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Being able to move is nice."

At 15-14, the Angels caught the Titans. With a powerful ace, GAA’s Chanel Storey secured a two-point lead.

With a pair of aces from Tiyan’s Gabrielle Quichocho, the Titans stayed within striking-distance, but as unwanted errors took hold, the Angels arrived at set point. Serving for the set, GAA’s Bridgette Oh let a serve fly past the baseline. Trying to hide, the Angels’ star player covered her face with her left hand, smiled and went back to work.

“I try to keep a perfect streak of serves and I usually don’t miss it,” Oh said. “But I think it’s because I was messing around during practice, trying to jump serve instead of practicing my overhand.”

At 24-22, with a service error, Tiyan repaid the favor. But this time, the miscue cost them the first set.

During the intermission, after a pep-talk from head coach Kendra Byrd, the Titans entered the court fired up. After an ace from swing player Christine Leon Guerrero, Tiyan led 7-3.

As the match carried on and play heated up, Oh took command and the Angels caught the Titans at 13-all. Serving six successive points, three aces and a winner, the Angels led 19-13. During Oh’s down-the-stretch stretch, she mixed in side-to-side firepower along with crafty, soft serves to the open court. Able to pick her spots, the 16-year-old junior kept the Titans guessing.

“I wanted to get a couple of aces and I really just wanted to be consistent and be able to be an accountable teammate, and trust my team as well,” Oh said. … “I tried my best to place the ball in different places so they wouldn’t know where it’s going to go.

“First, I would serve it deep and then I would serve it short. Then, I’d serve it to the left, and then to the right, just to keep them on their toes.”

As the Angels lead increased to eight points and they pulled within two points of the match, the Titans wouldn't back down. Chasing after loose balls and making crafty, over-the-head returns, Tiyan wasn't going to do down with out a fight. But as Tiyan’s final shot carried long, the Angles secured the sweep.

“I just wanted to have fun, but also, do a good job,” Sgambelluri said.