GAA's Joshua Helm in command against GW

There are few 5K courses on island that test a runner’s spirit and athletic ability like George Washington High School’s grueling 3.1-mile monster. Except for a few trees along the road at the start, there is no protection from the sun - no place to rest, no where to hide.

If there is a weakness, it will be exposed.

On Friday afternoon, a scorcher even by the mildest of standards, the Guam Adventist Academy Angels boys cross-country team defeated the Geckos on their home course 22-37.

“It was amazing. It was very hot today,” said GAA’s Joshua Helm, the first overall finisher. “I feel like this is the hardest course for me because there is no shade at all.

“It was pretty hard, but I pushed through it.”

At the start of the meet, as racers bolted up the tree-lined, heat-radiating, campus entrance street, GW’s Andrew Alconaba pushed the pace. But with 11 other runners - a few of them eager and skilled enough to wrestle away the lead - gunning for the podium, at six minutes in, he was overcome by GAA’s Joshua Helm. Once in front, in 19 minutes, 6 seconds, the quick-kicking Angel soared to a first-place finish.

“My game plan was to pace myself the first lap, then, the second lap, I just go a little bit faster so I can have better endurance,” Helm said.

“It’s my best time so far,” he added, sharing that his previous personal record was 20:24, 1:18 slower than Friday’s finish. “I was really surprised I got that time. I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s so much better than before!’”

Alconaba, in 19:26, 20 seconds off the pace, placed second. Four seconds later, in 19:30, GAA’s Samuel Jung placed third. George Washington’s Kyle Garcia, in 22:21, finished fourth.

Alconaba, said that he was disappointed with his result, but sees the race as a learning experience.

“I learned that going out too fast is kind of my weakness,” Alconaba said. … “That was my plan, to come out fast, but I went quicker than I expected.”

With the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association All-Island Cross-Country Meet scheduled April 16, Alconaba said he will not be seeking revenge the loss, rather, the 18-year-old senior will be looking to improve his start and race against the clock.

“Before, when I was running, I always tried to beat people. This year, I am mostly focused on time,” Alconaba said. "I notice that when I try to race against people, I just end up being slower. … “No one is my competition. Time is my competition, and that is what I am aiming for.”

After the first four runners had crossed the finish line, with no clearcut team winner, the rest of the pack raced to the end. Securing the win and sealing GW’s fate, the next four to cross the finish line were all Angels.

The last time the two teams met, on March 16, GAA defeated GW 23-37, but Alconaba edged out Helm for the top spot.

“He’s pretty good competition,” said Helm, complimenting Alconaba. “It was pretty hard to beat him.

Helm, during the previous meet, expended too much energy early on, and with nothing in reserve, wasn’t able to finish strong. This time, with experience as his guide, the 17-year-old senior powered all the way through.

He said that instead of burning out, he remained calm and collected throughout the entire race

“The first race, I tried keeping up with him and I burned out,” Helm said.