GABA Fall Wood Bat league swings into action

The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of Guam Amateur Baseball Association leagues for the 2020 season, but the GABA 2021 Fall Amateur Wood Bat Baseball League swings into action at 6:30 tonight at the Triple J Guam Baseball Academy Field at Okkodo High School in Dededo.

With games at 6:30 p.m. every Friday, and noon and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, this 10th installment of the Wood Bat league is expected to run through December.

"GABA is happy to offer the league to ages 16 years and above baseball players if they want to get back on the diamond and play this fall,” GABA public information officer Justin Bennett wrote in a press release. “Nine amateur teams will play a 45-game regular season schedule. The nine-team league will run through December, finishing up with a single-elimination championship round of games.

“The following teams have signed up to play: Cardinals, defending champs; Yankees, Warriors, Brewers, Blue Jays, Padres, Amigos, Rangers and Chiefs.”

In years past, GABA has hosted its amateur leagues at LeoPalace Baseball Stadium, but stated in the news release that the ballpark is closed, unavailable for competition.

But at Okkodo, with rain-friendly coral construction incorporated into the build, the Triple J field is ready for play.

"Groundskeepers have been working all month amid the heavy rains to keep the field groomed and safe for competitive play,” said Bill Bennett, head groundskeeper. “The coral subbase allows the field to drain very fast with grass cutting twice per week. Field will continue to be maintained on a daily basis throughout the 45-game league and beyond."

“Korean pro players will be coming later this year to use the Okkodo Field for their mini training sessions,” added Bill Bennett.

GABA officials said the amateur league will be governed by the "Official Baseball Rules" which include “Game Norms,” using new "Speed-up Rules" to quicken the pace of game play.

They added that baseballs will be provided and and games will follow the Department of Public Health and Social Services Guidance Memo No. 2021-29, regulating sporting competitions with social distancing measures, hygiene, mask-wearing and vaccination requirements.