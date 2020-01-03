Guam Amateur Baseball Association and Guam Baseball Academy will be conducting tryouts for players interested in participating in the 2020 Western Pacific Series Baseball Championships versus South Korea Elite 28U Baseball Team.

The Western Pacific Series, a 4-game test, begins Feb. 13.

Tryouts, open to all eligible 20- to 28-year-olds, will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4-5 at the Triple J Guam Baseball Academy Field at Okkodo High School in Dededo. Interested baseball players must be on hand to register and interested in playing on an elite, competitive team.

With instructional opportunities available, interested coaches are urged to contact Bill Bennett, stated a press release.

Players are required to bring the following: baseball equipment, uniform, athletic shoes or cleats, athletic supporter and groin cup, drinking water water, and rain gear.

For more information, contact Bennett at gba@guambaseball.com or 483-6500.