Guam Amateur Baseball Officials Association celebrated 10 years. The officials in red, Guam's premier baseball softball umpires, have officiated over 2,500 games in 10 years.

Since 2011, a total of 52 Guam residents have officiated in GABA local leagues, tournaments and visiting international competitions.

"Tremendous experience has been gained officiating PONY Youth, Adult Amateur & Masters, Youth Cal Ripken & Babe Ruth, Western Pacific International, Japan Collegiate Nanshiki & Junko Rubber Baseball, National High School Federation, High School and Middle School Baseball;" says Justin Bennett founder of the GABA Officials Association.

The umpire is the sole authority on the field, Bennett said.

“Not hustling to be in the best possible position on the field to make a call is the biggest error the umpire can make. While at times, nobody loves them, they love the game. The association officials have been fortunate to have a series of seasoned Chief Umpire Trainers that have added to the higher level of officiating that can be seen on the field,” Bennett said. “The men in red, all are professionals in their craft with a passion to promote officiating wherever they reside.”

Veteran official Steve Muna said he got into officiating in the mid 1990s.

While his reasons for officiating have changed, he said he is still guided by his love for the game.

“Today, the reason I umpire/officiate is to give back to the community through my volunteerism to youth baseball in order to promote healthy lifestyle through competition in baseball. This has opened the door to officiate in many other baseball leagues on Guam,” he said. “It is a great feeling when the parents, coaches and players from the losing team approach you and say to you “

Kevin Mayberry said he loves the game, adding umpiring is a way to stay connected to the game.

“I enjoy seeing the kids grow with the game. I feel as umpires we keep the game going in accordance to the rules,” he said. “It’s really a good feeling knowing you made the right call. We all take pride in getting the calls right and the game play rules are followed.”

Jon Anderson said officiating is tough, but the rewards are many.

“As an umpire, you’re in charge of making a variety of subjective calls and rulings over the course of a baseball game,” he said. “While this can be a lot of fun, it can also be quite challenging. To be an umpire, you have to have thick skin and the ability to deal with adversity and conflict."

For those looking to become an umpire, it is a rewarding part-time job, stated a release from GABA.

Local umpires are needed at all levels of baseball, from PONY Youth League and middle school, high school to the amateur leagues to master leagues and international play.

If you would like to work outdoors, be involved with your community, be with lots of people young and old then consider being a baseball softball umpire. GABA is always looking for full- and part-time umpire officials.