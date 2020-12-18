Several local companies opened their checkbooks to help the Guam Amateur Baseball Association fulfill its mission amid a pandemic that has kept athletes off the mounds and the playing fields silent.

“In these trying times, we rely on community partnerships more than ever to continue to bring high-quality baseball and softball leagues to the island’s youth,” said GABA President Bill Bennett. “GABA, Guam Pony and Guam Baseball Academy has been very lucky to have these partners and their continued support year after year.”

Community partners recognized

GABA recently recognized its community partners for their continued commitment to the organization’s mission through sponsorship and in-kind donations.

• Hawaiian Rock Products Corp. donated in-kind materials for the construction and upgrades to the Guam Baseball Academy Baseball Softball Fields located on the Okkodo High School campus. Hawaiian Rock's contribution includes four concrete pads for team dugouts and six concrete pads for placement of aluminum spectator bleachers.

• Bank of Guam continued its commitment to the sponsorship of the Pony series to help target and eradicate the threat of tobacco and alcohol to the island’s youth.

• Coast360 Federal Credit Union also reiterated its commitment to sponsoring the Pony Youth Baseball Summer Skills Academy in support of eradicating the threat of tobacco and alcohol to the island’s youth.

• Triple J Enterprises also reiterated its sponsorship for the Triple J Pony Middle School Girls Softball League toward tobacco/alcohol cessation education for the island youth. Triple J also offered in-kind materials, sponsoring the construction of four team dugouts located at the Okkodo baseball fields.

GABA continues to give back

Currently, GABA relies heavily on grants to fund its programs, which include outreach through alcohol prevention programs, youth academy programs, adopt-a-field programs and developmental leagues/tournaments for the local community and the region. Community driven, the organization works to build relationships through sport. It has organized more than 30 leagues, tournaments, academies and clinics for youth and adults and has worked in partnership with Guam Visitors Bureau, Guam Department of Education, Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Guam Special Olympics and other baseball groups.

With community and federal grants a sought-after commodity, Bennett emphasized the importance of community partnerships, thanking the partners for all that they do.

With the promise of a vaccine to help the island turn a corner in its fight against COVID-19, GABA is one of several community organizations that has petitioned to pick up play once again.

“GABA turned in their virus protection protocol” to Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, Bennett said. “These protocols not only include face protection, distancing, but also equipment and facility sanitation. Team and player protocols are outlined to include game play and spectator (roles).”

Like all sports organizations on island, GABA has been dealt losses due to COVID-19.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of three international tournaments and visits by teams from Japan, South Korea and Australia, as well as the annual Youth Pony Summer Baseball Academy, Bennett said.

However, Bennett emphasized the work going on behind the scenes to ensure GABA and its partners are ready to roll out its leagues and programs once given the green light.