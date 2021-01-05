With COVID-19 numbers indicating a turn towards the norm, the island’s governing sports associations are taking note and making moves to ensure their sports are ready to cope with the challenges of social distancing and ensuring all stakeholders follow strict safety protocols.

The Guam Amateur Baseball Association will be conducting a free training course for all baseball and softball umpires.

As sports begin to emerge, the organization felt it was important to ensure that the return to field play and that transition was made as cleanly as possible. Understanding its role, the organization implemented an Umpire Safety Protocol Course prior to the start of the 2021 baseball and softballs season. All protocols and expectations will be outlined in a GABA Guidance Document, and modeled after the “Return to Play” Core Principles developed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Advisory Guidance & Resource Protocols.

"Just as players, coaches and league administrators have found the lockdown a challenge when it comes to ensuring they maintain some form of momentum, the same is true for the ‘third team’ on the field – the umpires,” said GABA’s Justin Bennett. “This has made it a lot harder, but we still ensure that our umpires will bring the same level of professionalism to every game.”

The three-session course covers COVID-19 on-field health and safety measures required for future game play, a press release from the organization stated. The protocols and the safety curriculum are guided by NCAA guidelines – the gold standard for sports safety worldwide – for the safety and resocialization of baseball and softball, the release stated.

The hybrid course includes a class and field portion. The first two sessions will include “return to play” virus protection protocols that must be observed at all times on the field. Session three will be on field training for the two-man umpiring system, including proper positioning and duties of the plate and base umpire.

“Every umpire will have the opportunity to participate in live drills where you will see the play and make the call. This course will also cover handling game situations, balks, ejections, etc.,” GABA stated.

The course is part of GABA, Guam PONY Baseball and Softball’s commitment to the safety of all its umpires in recognition of the critical role officials play in ensuring player safety.

Umpires pull double duty, adhering to NCAA protocols as well as ensuring the virus protocols of the individual leagues are upheld as well.

“Umpires are able to get up to speed with the game by participating in this pre-season training course. We are all hopeful that, despite the challenges posed by the different tier COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a chance to umpire games throughout the year,” Bennett said. “The COVID-19 Training Course is an ideal training platform for prospective umpires and also those with experience to learn about umpiring changes brought about by the COVID-19 virus.”

GABA Chief Umpire Robert Lancy reiterated the commitment to safety, encouraging all stakeholders to consider attending the free course.

"All Guam umpires working youth and adult baseball softball games are welcome, encouraged and recommended to attend the Safety Protocol Course. Trainings are designed to allow umpires of all abilities an opportunity to enhance their skills and/or become educated in the finer points of umpiring. We will do our best to have you ready for opening day 2021! Don’t miss out on this excellent training opportunity!,” Lancy said.